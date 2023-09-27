World No.1 Golf Player Labels Novak Djokovic One of the Greatest-Ever Sportspersons: “Might Get Sick of All the Questions”

Sep 27, 2023; Rome, ITA; Tennis player Novak Djokovic reacts to a chip shot on the practice green prior to an All-Star Match during a practice day for the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The top-ranked disabled golf player in the world, Kipp Popert teamed up with Novak Djokovic for the 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star Match. The exhibition match boasted of an illustrious list of guest participants from various sports. Popert called the tennis legend one of the best sportspersons ever in the pre-match interview with the Ryder Cup.

Personalities from various fields came together for the All-Star Match before the 2023 Ryder Cup begins. Former footballers Gareth Bale and Andriy Shevchenko joined Djokovic. So have F1 driver Carlos Sainz and Hollywood actor Kathryn Newton. The celebrities were divided into two teams competing for the win.

Novak Djokovic termed ‘one of the greatest’ by No.1 golfer

The All-Star Match served as a preview to the 2023 Ryder Cup. Two teams, filled with big names from outside the world of golf, competed in a friendly environment on the same course as the main event. Djokovic and Popert were on the same team, alongside Bale and Italian surfer Leonardo Fioravanti. The team also included YouTube creator Garrett Hilbert, part of the popular group Dude Perfect, and was captained by Ryder Cup veteran Colin Montgomerie.

Speaking in the pre-match interview, Djokovic thanked the Ryder Cup for inviting him to the All-Star Match. He termed it a ‘unique’ experience and said he was thrilled to be taking part. Popert, the world’s best disabled golf player, then admitted it was a ‘dream come true’ to be playing in the match. He hailed Djokovic as one of the best athletes, saying he will look to learn many things from him even if the Serb gets tired of the questions.

“This is a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to do this so I’m really excited. And to be with one of the greatest sportsmen ever… he might get sick of all the questions but I’m gonna try to learn a lot.”

When asked about his golf skills, Djokovic joked that he was going to rely on his teammate for that. Popert lightheartedly said he hopes the 24-time Grand Slam winner does not need any advice and plays well.

The All-Star match leads up to the prestigious Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is a nearly century-old tournament held biennially between Team Europe and Team USA. The world’s best golfers tee off in hopes of winning the prestigious competition. The All-Star match is usually held a day or two before the main event on the same course. Just like the Laver Cup in tennis, the two teams in the celebrity match are captained by veteran stars of the game.

This year, Djokovic featured for Team Montgomerie with Popert and other aforementioned names. The other team was led by Corey Pavin, another Ryder Cup veteran. His team included Shevchenko, Newton, Sainz, former NFL star Victor Cruz, and disabled golfer Tommaso Perrino. The exhibition match followed the same format as the main tournament.

The 2023 Ryder Cup, which is the tournament’s 44th edition, will see all of the world’s top 10 golfers take part. The competition will get underway on September 29 in Rome, Italy, as Team United States will look to defend their title.