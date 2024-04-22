Coco Gauff Madrid Open 2024 Draw: Iga Swiatek Test In Semifinals Could Prevent American From Winning 2nd Title Of The Season

Coco Gauff has had an under-par 2024 season so far, barring her win in January in the ASB Classic and appearance in the semifinals of the Australian Open. Reaching merely one semi-final in 5 tournaments, Gauff needs to straighten her act with the French Open 2024 being merely 5 weeks away. She has also had to face allegations in the tennis world about the WTA Tour and organisers of tournaments favoring her while making draws.

Life might not get easier for the American at the Madrid Open 2024 either due to a potentially tricky draw. A potential semi-final encounter against World No.1 Iga Swiatek could have the 20-year-old worried.

The World No.3 is placed in the top half of the draw and will receive a first-round bye. She will begin her campaign at the WTA 1000 tournament by facing Arantxa Rus in the second round. Expected to breeze past the Dutch player, Gauff could then face Dayana Yastremska in the third round.

A win in the third round will result in Gauff’s best performance ever at Madrid. Barring any shocks, the Florida native could then go up against either compatriot Madison Keys or Liudmila Samsonova in the fourth round. A win in the fourth round could set up a Jelena Ostapenko clash in the quarterfinals.

However, the biggest test Gauff is likely to face will be the Iga Swiatek one in the semifinals. Now, it is worth noting that she has struggled whenever she has gone up against the Polish star. Out of their 10 meetings, the American youngster has clinched merely 1 win and also lost all three of their battles on clay courts, per Tennis Tonic.

If she manages to orchestrate an upset, Gauff will find herself in the 2nd final of any tournament she has played in, this year. With the sublime form that she’s been in, Elena Rybakina will most likely be the player to emerge from the bottom half of the draw. While the Kazakhstani player would be the favorite to win, one can certainly expect a potentially entertaining contest between the two sensational talents.

Coco Gauff path to the finals of the Madrid Open 2024

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Arantxa Rus

Third Round – Dayana Yastremska

Fourth Round – Madison Keys / Liudmila Samsonova

Quarter-Finals – Jelena Ostapenko

Semifinals – Iga Swiatek

Finals – Elena Rybakina