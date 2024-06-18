Coco Gauff Leaves Sweet Message For Paula Badosa After Testing Out Her Grass Skills Ahead of Wimbledon 2024

As Wimbledon nears, several players are testing themselves by playing on grass ahead of the Grand Slam. That includes World No.2 player Coco Gauff and Spanish player Paula Badosa. The two were wearing matching outfits and played on a grass court to practice with each other. After their practice session, both took to their Instagram stories to share sweet messages for each other.

It was especially delightful to see Badosa and Gauff be friendly to each other. In this age of cut-throat competitiveness between WTA players, it is heartwarming to see two players encourage each other in life otherwise.

Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa aren’t very close friends, as Gauff explicitly said in a press conference during the Italian Open. However, that wasn’t meant as an attack at the Spaniard. Instead, she was being honest and told the media that despite not being closest friends, they are very friendly to each other.

Taking to her Instagram story, Coco Gauff had the following message for Badosa.

Gauff wrote, “Always a great time!! lol gotta make sure we pop the leg out for the pose.”

Gauff wrote that message after sharing Badosa’s Instagram story with the same picture. Except Badosa had a slightly different yet equally sweet message for Gauff.

Badosa wrote, “Matchy matchy @cocogauff so great to share the court with you.”

This practice session between the two might go a long way in helping them excel at Wimbledon. Although they haven’t teamed up for doubles so far, Gauff and Badosa will be on opposite sides during a ‘Fan Week Mixed Doubles’ event on August 20. Badosa will be partnering with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gauff with her very good friend, Ben Shelton. It will be an exciting event.

Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff have faced each other 5 times in court to date. Although Gauff is the second best player in the world, she has lost 3 matches against Badosa and won only 2. Despite their rivalry, they have never taken the animosity outside of the court.

Paula Badosa has struggled with injuries and her comeback to tennis. Coco Gauff has certainly been more than understanding and respectful of the same. The main reason Gauff and Badosa couldn’t be close friends is because of the 5-year gap in their age, as Gauff once mentioned.

But they continue to be each other’s biggest supporters. And may their friendship only blossom from here.