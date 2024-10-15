Coco Gauff’s Reaction to Cam Brink’s Special Message Ahead of WTA Finals Goes Viral

Coco Gauff was having a forgettable campaign until September. Unexpected losses in the US Open series resulted in the youngster dropping points and falling down in the rankings. However, she has completely turned her season around in October. The 20-year-old got phenomenal results at the two Chinese tournaments – winner of the Beijing Open 2024 and semifinalist at the Wuhan Open 2024.

Gauff’s performance in the last three weeks has been sensational. This run has also assured her a spot in the WTA Finals 2024. Additionally, the WTA arranged for WNBA superstar Cameron Brink to send a congratulatory message immediately after Coco’s qualification.

“Hi Coco, it’s Cam Brink. I am so proud of you. Congrats on making the Finals. I’m sending you so much love. You know how much I love you already. I hope we meet soon and sending you all the best vibes,” the LA Sparks player said in the prerecorded video.

The Atalanta native lit up after seeing her “fellow New Balance girl.” While Brink’s video message was on, Gauff was impressed by the WTA for providing the basketball player with all the information. Gauff exclaimed, “Cameron! How did you get all her information?”

Following the conclusion of the video, the World No.3 had a sweet thank-you message for Brink as well. In this same message, Gauff also wished the WNBA rookie a speedy recovery after rupturing her ACL.

“Thank you so much, Cameron, for sending this video and I hope you heal up soon from your ACL injury,” Gauff thanked Brink.

The WTA is using such innovative ways to make the players feel special. The reactions that Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka had when their athlete friends congratulated them will promote the organization to continue to go above and beyond.

Similar to Gauff, even Sabalenka was congratulated by an athlete

Unlike Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, and Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka qualified for the WTA Finals 2024 a month ago. The WTA made this feat much more special for the Belarusian by getting F1 star Kevin Magnussen to record a congratulatory message for her.

“Hi Aryna, it’s Kevin here. Just wishing you a big congrats for qualifying for the WTA Finals. I am going to be rooting for you and wish you all the best there. It was great having you at the race, earlier this year. See you again soon. All the best,” Magnussen said in his message.

Magnussen’s message had an instant impact on the superstar. She won the US Open 2024 merely a day after the message and has also been fairly successful in the China swing — quarterfinal in the Beijing Open and winner of the Wuhan Open.

She will want to keep her incredible form intact during the year-end championship tournament in Saudi Arabia during the first week of November. Fans can also expect Magnussen, Brink, and other athletes to show support to their favorite WTA stars during the tournament.