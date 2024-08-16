Coco Gauff Reveals Her Favorite Eatery, Calls it the ‘Most American Thing’

Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA after beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent Tennis Channel video, various tennis players were asked about the ‘Most American thing’ to which everybody had interesting answers. However, Coco Gauff, in answer to the question named her favorite eatery which she misses when she isn’t home.

Gauff named Chick-fil-A as her favorite eating place. She added that it’s something that cannot be found in other parts of the world and is ‘true American.’ Earlier, she also named ‘burger, fries and iced Coke’ as a few of the authentic American things. With her choice of foods, it can be understood why she finds Chick-fil-A such an integral part of her life.

The fast food chain was founded in America but its restaurants can be found across the globe today. Headquartered in Georgia, the chain has 3,059 restaurants. The chain also has restaurants in the District of Columbia. Even Cincinnati, where the players have currently assembled for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, has a branch where the players can go and enjoy a bite.

Most American thing? ⚾️ Players give their answer pic.twitter.com/4XXqIBXYLK — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 15, 2024

Some of the other players also named baseball, and low air conditioner temperatures as their choice. However, when it came to food, most of them said fries and burgers.

Similar to Gauff, Taylor Fritz had a similar answer, but it wasn’t Chick-fil-A. Fritz endorsed Chiptole, another restaurant chain based out of the country. The chain specializes in bowls and tacos, more than burgers and fries. The company has around 3500 restaurants and according to Fritz, it’s one of the original American things to do.

Interestingly, it was not just Fritz who approved Chiptole. Polish women’s tennis player and current world number 1, Iga Swiatek too approved the former’s opinion as she disclosed how visiting the restaurant is the first thing she does when in America.

At the end of the day, athletes too have cravings just like everybody else. Sure, they have to stay on top of their fitness regimes, but indulging in their favorite meal from time to time is also something that they relish.