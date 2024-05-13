Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Reveals American Star’s Hilarious Superstition

Morgan Riddle is seen traveling the world and attending all tournaments that her boyfriend Taylor Fritz participates in. Merely a few weeks after the American couple was seen on a cruise during the Monte Carlo Masters 2024, the two are now enjoying their time in Rome at the Italian Open 2024. But from what Riddle’s social media activity suggests, Fritz isn’t allowing her to savor some of the city’s most delicious food to her liking. And it’s all due to one hilarious superstition of his.

Taylor Fritz has made it to the Round of 16 of the Italian Open 2024, with Grigor Dimitrov as his next opponent. As Fritz wishes to continue his winning run, he also doesn’t want any change in his daily routine while in Rome to hamper his performance on the court.

Unfortunately for his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, she has had to bear some brunt of it. As seen on her Instagram story, the World No. 13 doesn’t even want to change the diner they eat in.

Morgan captioned her story:

“The face of a mf who makes us come to dinner at the same spot every single night because he gets superstitious.”

To be fair, Fritz is playing some incredible tennis. He has already defeated the likes of Italian star Fabio Fognini and compatriot Sebastian Korda in straight sets. While Riddle did take to social media to expose her boyfriend, she might be okay with his demand if it results in Fritz lifting the trophy at the Foro Italico.

As also seen on her Instagram page, Morgan is enjoying her time in Rome – watching Taylor play from the stands and visit some of the most iconic destinations.

Taylor Fritz Is Passionate About His Food

Considering that Taylor Fritz is a ‘picky eater’, it is evident that the food available at the particular restaurant is amazing. A month ago, when talking about his partnership with Chipotle, the Californian told Tennis Channel just how important good food was for him.

“I mean look I’m a really picky eater. I think like just being happy, eating things that like taste good, that you like, it’s really important. I’ve done meal plans and stuff like that and it just after a while it really gets to me,” Fritz said.

In all probability, Fritz and Riddle will be present at the same restaurant before his Round of 16 clash against Grigor Dimitrov. With neither of the two dropping even a single set in their previous two encounters, the Fritz-Dimitrov battle will be entertaining.