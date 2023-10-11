Rafael Nadal Practices With Coach Carlos Moya 20 Years After Shocking Him in 2003 Hamburg Match

Rafael Nadal on Wednesday took to Instagram to confirm that his preparations for the Australian Open 2024 are in full swing. Nadal responded to Australian Open director Craig Tiley’s claim that he has confirmed his participation for the event as his comeback one. Notably, Nadal was seen practising intensely with coach Carlos Moya.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Nadal also announced himself to the tennis world as a 16-year-old back in 2003 by beating Carlos Moya at the Hamburg Open in 2003. The 22-time Grand Slam champion advanced through the qualifying draw before defeating Paul-Henri Mathieu in the first round of the main draw. Nadal then proceeded to defeat the then World No.4 Carlos Moya in straight sets in the second round, 7-5 6-4.

Nadal did not play that great in 2003 Hamburg match: Moya

Carlos Moya and Rafael Nadal faced off for the very first time in 2003 and Moya has claimed that he knew from that moment on that Nadal for destined for greatness. The Spaniard even admitted that Nadal respectfully apologized to him after beating him in Hamburg, as the shy 16-year-old was slowly taking over the world of tennis. Moya accepted the apology graciously and that began a solid friendship that exists till date between them.

Advertisement

The now coach of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Moya was quoted as saying according to the Rafa Nadal Academy (via Tennis World USA) –

“I understood that it was the first of many times that he would win and I knew he would go on to be a great player but, well, he also showed me that he also had what it takes to win and be in the top 10 and after that he had fullfilled all that he promised at that time. He respected me and when he beat me he was very shy, nervous and said: “I am sorry, I won,” and I replied “No worries.” I understood that it was one of the many times that he would win and I knew he was going to be a great player.”

Remarkably, the year 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Nadal’s historic triumph over Moya in Hamburg. The match is still recognized as one of that year’s biggest upsets, when a young talent overcame a seasoned professional. Carlos Moya never won the Hamburg Open while Rafael Nadal went on to win it twice in his career.

How the Rafael Nadal and Carlos Moya bond evolved

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Moya share a special bond. Nadal appointed him as his coach after Uncle Toni quit in the end of 2016. Both of them are more like friends, even as Nadal admits that Moya gave his game a different direction altogether and pushed him to evolve.

Moya’s coaching methods have helped Nadal stay competitive even at the ripe age of 36. The Spaniard has improved on his service game a lot which has seen him succeed. The Spanish duo will be hoping for even more success as Nadal aims for a comeback in the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Fans certainly got nostalgic as Moya and Nadal were seen training together –