Tommy Paul vs Taro Daniel Dallas Open 2024 Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of Round of 16 Match

The Dallas Open 2024 Tommy Paul vs Taro Daniel Round of 16 match between is gathering momentum among fans. The match is expected to be a blockbuster event and is scheduled as a late night encounter. This will be fourth encounter in the Tommy Paul vs Taro Daniel rivalry, with the American getting the better of it so far.

Tommy Paul is the second seed at the Dallas Open 2024, behind American counterpart Frances Tiafoe. Paul had a lacklustre Australian Open as he was knocked out in the third round by Miomir Kecmanovic in five sets. He was leading 2 sets to 1 but ended up losing the match in five sets. Now, the 26-year-old will aim to get his first title in 2024 at the Dallas Open. The world number 15 will further climb up the rankings with a successful run in Dallas.

On the other hand, Taro Daniel has enjoyed a roller-coaster start to the season. The Japanese impressed on his run to the final in Auckland before the Australian Open. However, Daniel could not follow up on his performances as he was knocked out in the first round in Melbourne. The Japanese star started off Dallas Open in fine fashion with a comeback win against Constant Lestienne to set up a big clash against Taylor Fritz.

Tommy Paul will start the match as a heavy favorite in this encounter. The SportsRush predicts the American to win the match to win in straight sets. BetMGM Sportsbook have placed odds in the favor of Tommy Paul to win at 1.30, this Tommy Paul vs Taro Daniel match.

The Tommy Paul vs Taro Daniel match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, at 9.00 pm local time (10 PM ET). In the United States, Tennis Channel will stream the match. Weather will be partly cloudy with temperatures around 15°C.

Tommy Paul and Taro Daniel have faced each other on three occasions with the American enjoying the better record. Taro Daniel won the first-ever encounter between the duo, however, has since struggled against Paul. Daniel and Paul first faced off in 2017 at the US Open, when Daniel won in thrilling five setter.

Since then, Tommy Paul has had Daniel’s number and dominated against the Japanese. The American won their next encounter in Adelaide in 2022, in three sets and followed it up with a win at the Queen’s Club in 2023. This will be the fourth edition of the Tommy Paul vs Taro Daniel rivalry, with the American having the edge over his Japanese opponent.