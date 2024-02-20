Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024

The Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto clash in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 is attracting a lot of interest. Gauff, is a modern day WTA star and pulls crowds to the arenas. The American won the last meeting between the duo and leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff was under the burden of expectations at the start of 2024. The American star had won the US Open and was under the pressure to keep on winning. The World No.3 won the tournament in Auckland but could not add the Australian Open title to her belt.

The American lost the Australian Open semi-final to eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka. After that, the 19-year-old suffered a shock defeat to Katerina Siniakova in the second round in Doha. Now the American will be keen to get things right in Dubai, starting with a win in the Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto match.

Advertisement

Her opponent, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has entered the main draw as a lucky loser. The Italian won the first qualifier match but lost the second in three sets. Since entering the main draw, Cocciaretto defeated Elise Mertens in the first round to set-up a clash with Coco Gauff.

Coco Gauff will start the match as a heavy favorite. The American has had a set-back in Doha, but would be keen to put that behind her and aim for a title run at Dubai. The SportsRush predicts Coco Gauff to win in straight sets. According to Pokerstars, Coco Gauff will start as the favorite with her odds set at 1.10, compared to Cocciaretto’s 5.50.

The Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto match will be played on the Center Court at 5.00 pm local time (11.40 am ET) on 20th February. The temperature will be around 23 degree Celsius with clear skies. The match will be available for live streaming across the United States, on Tennis Channel.