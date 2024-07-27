Coco Gauff, Serena Williams Amongst American Stars Not Picked by Coldplay in Social Media Move Ahead of Olympics 2024

Coldplay has made waves by following 12 high-profile tennis players on social media ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Notably absent from their list are American stars such as Coco Gauff, Serena Williams, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and legendary figures like Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras.

Coldplay’s selection of their 12 new followers suggests that they are not just big fans of those players. Roger Federer, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal were pretty much no-brainers. But picking Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa for instance, over the likes of Coco Gauff, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, comes as a surprise.

But the move comes at a time of heightened excitement for the 2024 Paris Olympics, potentially boosting interest in tennis as a key Olympic sport. By aligning themselves with tennis, Coldplay is contributing to the sport’s cultural resonance.

Coldplay just followed 12 new accounts on Instagram. All of them are tennis players. Roger Federer

Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray

Matteo Berrettini

Jannik Sinner

Aryna Sabalenka

Paula Badosa

Casper Ruud

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Seeing reactions to the post, supposedly it was Phil from Coldplay, who had a witty reply to the same:

I really like tennis ‍♂️ PH



As Coldplay continues to express their appreciation for tennis, it will be fascinating to see how this relationship develops. Whether through collaborations, events, or other initiatives, their engagement with tennis is set to enhance the sport’s profile and popularity.

Even though their relations with American players might not be as strong as in the case with Roger Federer, they could consider following them to tap into their separate fanbases.

Coldplay’s Love for Tennis and Friendship With Federer

Coldplay’s love for the sport is well-documented. The band’s frontman, Chris Martin has often expressed his enthusiasm for the sport and maintains a close friendship with Federer. Previously, Federer was even called on stage by Chris Martin where Martin introduced him humorously as an “original band member”.

This relationship was notably highlighted again, when Federer was spotted in the crowd with his family, and called him the most handsome man. They also sang a song for him which had the crowd bursting with laughter and admiration.

While Coldplay’s current social media activity might suggest an interest in engaging with tennis on a broader scale, it has also sparked discussions about potential future collaborations with their tennis followers. Such collaborations could blend music and sports, amplifying tennis’s global reach and appeal.