Coco Gauff, Serena Williams Amongst American Stars Not Picked by Coldplay in Social Media Move Ahead of Olympics 2024

Rishika Singh
Published

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Coldplay has made waves by following 12 high-profile tennis players on social media ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Notably absent from their list are American stars such as Coco Gauff, Serena Williams, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and legendary figures like Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras. 

Coldplay’s selection of their 12 new followers suggests that they are not just big fans of those players. Roger Federer, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal were pretty much no-brainers. But picking Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa for instance, over the likes of Coco Gauff, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, comes as a surprise.

But the move comes at a time of heightened excitement for the 2024 Paris Olympics, potentially boosting interest in tennis as a key Olympic sport. By aligning themselves with tennis, Coldplay is contributing to the sport’s cultural resonance.

Seeing reactions to the post, supposedly it was Phil from Coldplay, who had a witty reply to the same:


As Coldplay continues to express their appreciation for tennis, it will be fascinating to see how this relationship develops. Whether through collaborations, events, or other initiatives, their engagement with tennis is set to enhance the sport’s profile and popularity.

Even though their relations with American players might not be as strong as in the case with Roger Federer, they could consider following them to tap into their separate fanbases.

Coldplay’s Love for Tennis and Friendship With Federer

Coldplay’s love for the sport is well-documented. The band’s frontman, Chris Martin has often expressed his enthusiasm for the sport and maintains a close friendship with Federer. Previously, Federer was even called on stage by Chris Martin where Martin introduced him humorously as an “original band member”.

This relationship was notably highlighted again, when Federer was spotted in the crowd with his family, and called him the most handsome man. They also sang a song for him which had the crowd bursting with laughter and admiration. 

While Coldplay’s current social media activity might suggest an interest in engaging with tennis on a broader scale, it has also sparked discussions about potential future collaborations with their tennis followers. Such collaborations could blend music and sports, amplifying tennis’s global reach and appeal.

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

