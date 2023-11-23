Colin Firth as Roger Federer, Tom Cruise as Rafael Nadal & Hugh Jackman as Novak Djokovic: Fans Pick Movie Stars To Play Tennis Players on Big Screen

Sep 2, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to a point against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina on day three of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports and Feb 13, 2023; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Tom Cruise, Producer nominee for Best Picture arrives at the 95th Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Tennis stars are nothing short of superstars in their own right. The stardom they command thanks to their fans can be compared often to many Hollywood stars. Movie stars are often in constant limelight due to their work and their ability to draw a lot of interest from fans about a lot of their lives’ happenings. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic might indeed be considered the last superstars of tennis, who have achieved legendary status.

Advertisement

A post went viral on Reddit, where fans picked a movie star to play their favorite player if ever biopics were made on them. The actor selected had to have some relevance to the tennis player. This could be looks, style of play or his overall personality. The tennis community on Reddit had some interesting picks.

Roger Federer – Colin Firth

Colin Firth portrays the elegance and the charm of Roger Federer. Roger Federer was not only known for his skills on court, but also for his grace off it. Federer’s sophistication and grace can be blended in perfectly with Firth’s acting skills. The Swiss star’s likeability blends in perfectly with Firth’s natural ability to portray characters with grace and charisma.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal picked over Roger Federer for Tom Cruise

Rafael Nadal and Tom Cruise are both action packed. Nadal, known for his physical attributes and determination, can fit quite well into Tom Cruise’s style of acting. Not only does Cruise have the physicality to match Nadal, but also has the good looks and acting chops to pull off the Spaniard’s role with his characteristic grit.

Novak Djokovic – Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, known for his dynamic and adaptable roles, would be a great option to represent Novak Djokovic. The Australian actor portrays strength and comebacks, which line up perfectly with Djokovic’s career. The Serbian star has made winning a habit and Jackman would be the perfect actor to play his role. In fact, Djokovic and Jackman are good friends in life, with both expressing their fandom for each other on several occasions.

Andy Murray – Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield and Andy Murray have been often called out for looking similar. Both of them hail from Great Britain and have similar looks as well as the same British accent. Garfield, known for his role as Spiderman, would be the perfect cast for the role of Andy Murray.

Advertisement

Grigor Dimitrov – Jonathan Bailey

Novak Djokovic once referred to Dimitrov as the ‘most handsome man’ on the tour. Along with his looks, Dimitrov is famous for his graceful play and stylish serve. Jonathan Bailey would be able to give justice to Dimitrov’s style while doing his role. Also, the duo have similar looks too.