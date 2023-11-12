“You Said I Was Trash”: Rapper Drake Calls Nick Kyrgios Out Before the Two Make Up

Jan 15, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Nick Kyrgios of Australia during a practice session on court 16 at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports and Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios is no stranger to headlines and the Australian has been in talks again due to a chat with rapper Drake. The Canadian artist recently messaged Kyrgios on Instagram to clear the air about a potential controversy. There were reports that Kyrgios had called Drake ‘trash’, which the Aussie was quick to dismiss.

Kyrgios revealed a message on his Instagram account from Drake, the well-known Canadian artist, which left him speechless. Drake showed his disappointment towards Kyrgios for calling him ‘trash’ and admitted that the Aussie star was his favorite player.

After Drake’s message, Kyrgios replied, expressing how much he enjoys his music and confessed that he’d never called him trash. Drake wished him a quick recovery and hinted at a possible collaboration soon. The Australian shared the story of the conversation on Instagram, as he was delighted after a conversation with one of the best musicians in the world.

This conversation shows the growth of Nick Kyrgios as a person. The Aussie often labelled as troublesome and controversial is quickly winning over people from all sections of the world. Earlier in his career, Kyrgios and Drake had a little controversy after the Australian called out Drake’s ‘flat’ music.

Nick Kyrgios and Drake have a history together

During 2014 Wimbledon, 19 year-old Nick Kyrgios claimed that he lost the opening set of his match against Jiri Veseley because he was listening to Drake pre game. The Aussie mentioned that he would never listen to Drake again before matches because his music is flat.

”Today was a bit of rap, actually. I came out really flat, so hopefully I won’t listen to that again. It was actually Drake. Didn’t do the job for me.”

This statement did not go well with Drake who hit back at Kyrgios and even said that he will ‘chop him down’, if he runs into the Australian. Now, the recent exchange between the duo suggests that these things are in the past.