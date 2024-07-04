Patrick Mouratoglou Claims to Have Changed Serena Williams’ Forehand 10 Years After Controversial NY Times Poll

Patrick Mouratoglou, currently coaching Danish tennis player, Holger Rune, recently released a coaching video where he modeled one of his young students’ forehand on his former pupil, Serena Williams.

In the video, Mouratoglou claimed responsibility for changing Williams’ forehand technique and stance, a significant assertion given his history with the tennis legend. He explained how Serena would earlier lean back to play her forehand, which made it less impactful. However, he showed the slight adjustment he induced in her, which made her play the shot more crisply and effectively without much strain on her body.

Yet, the French coach’s claim that he transformed Serena Williams’ forehand technique is bold and intriguing. While it might be true to an extent, it raises eyebrows due to Mouratoglou’s old statements on the same.

In a New York Times poll back in 2014 where he was selected as one of the experts, Mouratoglou did not favor Serena’s forehand. Interestingly, other experts in the panel like Wim Fissette (who now coaches Naomi Osaka) and Sam Sumyk (the ex-coach of Victoria Azarenka) voted for Serena Williams. This is why Serena was adjudged as the player with the best forehand eventually.

However, Mouratoglou stuck to his guns and defended his non-selection of Serena Williams after praising other players like Ana Ivanovic for her forehand. Also known as ‘The Coach’ on Instagram, the Frenchman felt that the American legend’s backhand was stronger compared to her competitors. For him, it was more important to make Serena a ‘complete player’ and in his eyes, her not having an exceptional forehand did not lessen her greatness as a player.

Interestingly, Serena Williams has never publicly commented on Patrick Mouratoglou’s contributions to her forehand. She has often credited her relentless practice and ability to stay calm in times of uncertainty for her success on the court. She believes that her shift in mentality—giving 100% from the start and defending every point—was crucial. This dedication ultimately led her to become a 23-time Grand Slam winner, paying off in the long term.

However, Serena Williams does not believe she has had the best forehand in tennis. Whether modestly or not, she proved that earlier this year.

Serena Williams Shocked Jannik Sinner of Being in Awe of His Forehand

Serena Williams has always aimed to refine her forehand, striving to improve an aspect of her game that many already deemed powerful. This dedication was evident in her meeting with Jannik Sinner earlier this year in Miami, where she expressed admiration for Sinner’s incredible forehand and called it ‘unbelievable’.

Serena’s quest for a superior forehand highlights her continuous pursuit of excellence when she was playing, a trait that has defined her illustrious career.

While Mouratoglou’s claim of transforming Serena Williams’ forehand is substantial, it remains a topic of debate. Serena’s own dedication and the natural evolution of her game likely played a significant role in her forehand development.

As Mouratoglou continues to mentor new talents like Holger Rune, the legacy of his coaching career intertwines with the remarkable achievements of one of tennis’s greatest players.