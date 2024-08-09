Daniil Medvedev Compares Tennis to a Circus in Scathing Criticism Towards ATP

Daniil Medvedev has never been one to hold back his feelings, and after Denis Shapovalov’s controversial default, he took a dig at the ATP’s rules. Shapovalov, who was penalized for retaliating against a crowd that was getting under his skin, found himself in hot water with the officials.

The post made by TennisTV on X shows exactly what happened during the match,

Not the ending we expected With Ben Shelton leading triple match point Denis Shapovalov is defaulted @mubadalacitidc pic.twitter.com/F8FetSk3nk — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2024



The decision to default him sparked a fresh debate about whether tennis players are being forced to suppress their emotions in the name of sportsmanship.

A very unfair decision against Shapovalov pic.twitter.com/YNyyb8seoX — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 9, 2024



Medvedev was particularly critical of the constraints placed on players. He called the ATP tours a “circus show” and compared them to F1 and Football. Saying that the players can’t be expected to stay calm at times like this. He believes that Denis should not have been disqualified for his actions and should have merely been given a warning.

“I think that at the moment the ATP is doing good things and things less good. But I have the impression that they don’t know where they are going”, he says, expressing frustration with how players are expected to maintain a facade of good behavior no matter what.

This outburst from Medvedev is not just about Shapovalov’s incident; it speaks to a larger issue many players have with the rigidity of ATP’s rules.

The tennis world has seen an ongoing struggle between maintaining tradition and allowing players to be themselves. Medvedev’s comments resonate with fans who miss the raw, unfiltered passion that players like John McEnroe once brought to the game.

Denis Curses the Tournament Supervisor Because Of the Unjust Done To Him

Shapovalov also expressed his disappointment on social media after his appeal against the default was rejected during the match. His post echoed the sentiments of many who feel that the ATP’s rules are out of touch with the modern game, where fans want to see more personality and less robotic behavior on the court.

Although he won his appeal for keeping his points and prize money, there are loopholes in that as well. He was shocked and disappointed by this decision and he continues to fight the appeal for the fine handed to him.

“I must state however that I do not agree with the hefty fine I was given, which is more than half the prize money I earned last week, and will continue to fight that.”

As Medvedev and Shapovalov prepare for their upcoming matches, all eyes will be on them.

Medvedev is known to speak out against what he sees as the unfair treatment of players. His bold stance is sure to keep the conversation going about how much expression is too much in the world of professional tennis.