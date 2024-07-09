Daniil Medvedev Breaks Impressive 2024 Jannik Sinner Streak After Wimbledon Quarter-Final Win

Jannik Sinner has been having a sensational season. Throughout the first seven months of 2024, Sinner managed to achieve several feats and streaks. However, Daniil Medvedev showed the world that the World No.1 is human after all as the Russian ended his winning streak featuring tiebreaks this season.

Before the Medvedev clash at Wimbledon 2024, Sinner had not lost a single tiebreaker this year. And it looked all good when the Italian won the first set in a tiebreaker as well, 7-6.

One would have thought that it was a sign of Sinner winning again since he hadn’t been defeated in any match involving a tiebreak either, this season.

However, the match turned out to be a see-saw one as Medvedev got back his confidence in the second set, winning 6-4. The Russian continued to pound one powerful ground stroke after another on the baseline.

That tactic worked in the third set, which he won in a tiebreak, 7-6. With that, Sinner’s winning streak of 9 tiebreakers ended.

Co-incidentally, Sinner failed to win the match too as he lost the fifth set, 6-3 despite showing an impressive fight in the fourth, winning 6-2.

The World No.5 also broke few other notable streaks of Sinner’s. In each of the previous two Grand Slams – the Australian Open 2024 & the French Open 2024 – Sinner at least reached the semifinals. With a loss tonight, Sinner was denied the opportunity of becoming the first player this year to make it to the last 4 of the first 3 Majors of the year.

Medvedev also snapped Sinner’s 5-match winning streak against him. The last time the US Open 2021 champion had beaten the young superstar was in 2023 in the Miami Masters final.

Arguably, Medvedev and Sinner played the best match of the tournament in the men’s singles event of the Wimbledon 2024 at the time of writing this report. Medvedev will play the winner of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul match in the semifinals.

This will be the second year in a row for the Russian in the last 4 of Wimbledon. It is likely that he will play Alcaraz in a rematch of the 2023 semi-final as the Spaniard was ahead 2 sets to 1 at the time of writing this report.