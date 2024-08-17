mobile app bar

“Ban Greg Allensworth” Echoes on X as Dubious Call Ruins Félix Auger-Aliassime vs Jack Draper Clash

Rishika Singh
Published

The match between Jack Draper and Félix Auger-Aliassime at Cincinnati turned into one of the most bizarre encounters in recent tennis history. Umpire Greg Allensworth, who has been under fire for several controversial calls lately, made a huge error that sent fans and media into a frenzy. 

On match point, Draper served wide, and Félix hit a backhand at his feet as he approached the net. Draper volleyed, and the ball appeared to bounce on his side of the net before crossing. Félix, assuming it was obvious, didn’t bother to check the ball’s trajectory. But Allensworth didn’t catch it and awarded the point, and the match, to Draper.


It wasn’t just Felix who was frustrated; fans on social media didn’t hold back either, with “Ban Greg Allensworth” quickly trending. The incident has raised major questions about officiating on the ATP Tour. Interestingly, this is not Allensworth’s first major blunder in recent weeks. 


Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas also tweeted about the error, pointing out just how ridiculous the call was. 


Despite knowing he had been wronged, Félix remained calm, questioning Allensworth with, “Seriously, this is ridiculous. Haven’t you seen that the ball bounced on his side?”. Draper, claiming he wasn’t sure what happened, asked for the replay on the big screen, even suggesting they could replay the point if proven wrong.

However, no such review exists under current rules. All in all, Félix handled the situation with grace, while Draper’s sportsmanship was questioned by some. Fans and analysts are now calling for a review system to prevent future errors like this.

Greg Allensworth Trending Again for a negative reason

Just earlier this month, he handed Denis Shapovalov a controversial disqualification after an altercation with a heckling fan. Days later he told Taylor Fritz that he should have stopped playing despite no electronic line call being made.

Fans are calling out Allensworth’s shaky decisions, and many feel his errors are costing players crucial moments in matches. With such questionable officiating happening at key moments in ATP events, the pressure is on for better standards, especially as the US Open is right on the horizon. 

It is not just Allensworth who has been under hot water lately. Players have been getting into arguments with other umpires as well, with the recent Medvedev clash as a prime example.  

The Aliassime-Draper match will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, and the fallout from Greg Allensworth’s latest blunder shows no signs of slowing down.

