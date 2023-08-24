Did John McEnroe Call Carlos Alcaraz Better Than Rafael Nadal at the Age of 20? American Legend Explains

Carlos Alcaraz has been rising up and up since 2022, impressing one and all. He continued his momentum in 2023, which has been an excellent year for him so far. The Spaniard has already won six titles, including the Australian Open and the Wimbledon, and will look to defend his US Open title. He missed out on the Cincinnati Open title by a whisker, playing out a thrilling four-hour final against Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

American legend John McEnroe recently said that he is a fan of Alcaraz, adding how Americans want to see the World No.1 reach the final at the US Open over local talents. He said that Americans want to see Alcaraz play Djokovic rather than watch players from the USA like Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz. McEnroe declared that Alcaraz at 20 is better than any player was at the same age, including Rafael Nadal.

John McEnroe joins Novak Djokovic in Carlos Alcaraz comparisons

Djokovic has frequently compared Alcaraz with his legendary compatriot. The Serb has faced Nadal multiple times in their peak and has often drawn parallels to that rivalry when talking about Alcaraz. After his Cincinnati triumph, Djokovic said the epic match reminded him of his five-setter final against Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open.

Advertisement

McEnroe joined the bandwagon comparing the two Spaniards. While talking about how he wants to see Djokovic face Alcaraz again in the US Open, the seven-time Grand Slam winner hailed the latter as the best player ever at his age. McEnroe was full of praise for the World No.1, commending him for being mentioned alongside the legends of the game at such a young age.

“What Alcaraz has done in the last year is unbelievable. He’s put himself in a position where you talk about him in the same way as Novak and Rafa [Nadal] in a way which is incredible. The best player I’ve ever seen at his age. It’s incredible how good he is already.”

McEnroe may believe that Alcaraz is the best 20-year-old in the history of tennis, even better than Nadal, but it is an opinion that frequently courts controversy and debate. It may not be entirely baseless, though. Both Spaniards had two Grand Slam titles at the age of 20. Nadal had secured two French Open titles while Alcaraz has a US Open and a Wimbledon each. Nadal, however, had six ATP Masters titles to Alcaraz’s four. The former bagged four of his six ATP Masters titles in 2005, an incredible year where he won 11 titles.

Carlos Alcaraz has not had such a bountiful year yet. With six titles so far in 2023, he can make a final dash to equal Nadal’s tally. He, however, has already made it atop the ATP rankings, something Nadal would only achieve at the age of 22.

Alcaraz calls Nadal his ‘hero’, yet insists on being unique

Growing up as a budding tennis player in Spain, it was inevitable that Alcaraz would idolize Nadal. The World No.1 recently professed the same, saying Nadal was his hero ever since he started playing tennis. He beamed with happiness when Djokovic cheekily compared his fighting spirit to that of Nadal after the Cincinnati final.

While being compared to Nadal by someone who faced him at his peak will surely boost his confidence, Alcaraz is mature beyond his years and will know that he is unique. He has the capabilities to be more than just the ‘next Nadal’. The young man from Murcia will not stop at only emulating his idol. With Nadal heading towards retirement, Alcaraz will have an eye on his compatriot’s records.