Novak Djokovic Conqueror Luca Nardi Fails To Qualify For Miami Open 2024, Emulates Taro Daniel For Embarrassing Tennis Feat

After stunning the tennis fraternity about a week ago by defeating Novak Djokovic, Luca Nardi failed to qualify for the Miami Open 2024. Interestingly, this is not the first time that a low-ranked player could not get into the Miami main draw despite upsetting Djokovic at the Indian Wells. Taro Daniel achieved this unwanted record in 2018.

Nardi, who got into the Indian Wells 2024 main draw as a lucky loser, caused one of the biggest upsets in recent tennis history. He sent Djokovic packing in the third round in a historic result. Tommy Paul curtailed the Italian’s fairytale run in the fourth round with a dominant straight-set win.

His Indian Wells exploits saw him break into the top 100 and grab eyeballs. Hence, many expected Nardi to also make a mark at the Miami Open 2024. However, he stumbled at the very first step, losing in the opening round of the qualifying competition. Jakub Mensik blew him away with a 6-4, 6-2 win. It surprised many that a player who beat Novak Djokovic could not get into the main draw.

Six years ago, Taro Daniel became the first man to accomplish this unenviable record. In an eerie coincidence, the Japanese’s journey is very similar to Nardi’s.

Coming into the Indian Wells 2018 as a qualifier, Daniel earned the biggest win of his career by defeating Djokovic in the second round. Not only did he beat him, but he also inflicted breadstick en route to a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-1 win. However, he failed to keep his momentum going and abjectly surrendered to Leonardo Mayer in the next round.

Daniel also failed to keep his form going, not making it to the main draw of the Miami Open 2018. He did go one step ahead of Nardi, winning his first match in the qualifying round. However, he lost the second qualifying tie to Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Aussie would go on to shock Roger Federer in the second round.

Jimmy Connors hints that Luca Nardi is a fluke, criticises him for not maintaining form

Luca Nardi’s meek 6-4, 6-3 loss against Tommy Paul after defeating Novak Djokovic did not sit well with Jimmy Connors. The American icon called the Italian a ‘stopper’, a low-ranked player who collects one huge upset victory but fails to build upon it. Speaking on his podcast Advantage Connors (via Sportskeeda), he said tennis requires consistency in every match.

“I gotta go back to the old days and call a guy like that a ‘stopper’. He goes out, plays the match of his life and he beats Djokovic and then can’t carry through. Tennis consistency… every match you go out and play, you bring your best and give it everything you have.”

He reminisced about his playing days, saying many such players beat him, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and other stars of the era. However, not many of them capitalised on the momentum to win the tournament.

“A lot of guys beat Connors, a lot of guys beat [Bjorn] Borg, a lot of guys beat Mac [John McEnroe], a lot of guys beat [Ivan] Lendl, do you win the tournament? Or is it a one-off.”

Connors said players like Luca Nardi should not get carried away by the euphoria of their upset victory. They need to focus until the final rolls around, saying a professional must maintain his level and play on after beating top stars.

“Until Sunday comes around, you’ve got to figure out a way to keep your game and mental… the mental is more important than the game. Because the game is always there, it’s about what you’re willing after beating a guy like Djokovic to walk out and say you’re going to preserve your body.”