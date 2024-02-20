Taro Daniel vs Marcos Giron Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Los Cabos Open 2024 Clash

The 2024 Los Cabos Open is the eighth edition of the Mexico-based ATP Tour 250 series, where the players have already lined up for their matches. One of the first-round matches will be Taro Daniel vs Marcos Giron in the bottom half of the Open. The winner of the match will play fourth-seeded Casper Ruud in the second round, who already got a ‘Bye’.

Advertisement

The Taro Daniel vs Marcos Giron match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of Cabos, Baja California Sur. The match will start in the evening, right after Miomir Kecmanovic vs Rinky Hijikata match at 7.20 PM ET, Tuesday, 20th February.

Taro Daniel reached the third round of the Australian Open in 2022 for the first time in his career. It remains his best Grand Slam performance to date. He has been in terrific form of late, with 2023 being the best season of his career. Daniel reached two Masters third rounds and finished the year within the Top 75. In 2024, Daniel reached the final of the 2024 ASB Classic, defeating top-seeded Ben Shelton. He entered the Top 60 for the first time, and his ranking now is 63.

Advertisement

Marcos Giron is the next American sensation in tennis. Defying all odds, Giron reached the finals of the Dallas Open 2024. He defeated better-ranked and top-seeded players Frances Tiafoe (6-1, 6-4) and Adrian Mannarino (6-1, 6-3) in the quarter-final and semi-final. He eventually lost in the final to fellow American player Tommy Paul by 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 3-6.

Giron continued his exemplary performance in the Delray Beach Open as well but lost to Taylor Fritz this time in the semi-finals. The score was 7-6 (10-8), 6-2. With his rising stardom and superior gameplay, he will be a force to reckon with for Daniel. He ranks 52 in the ATP rankings.

With the current form, better rankings, and performances, The Sports Rush predicts Giron to win the Taro Daniel vs Marcos Giron contest.

Taro Daniel vs Marcos Giron match analysis from the past

The Taro Daniel vs Marcos Giron match has happened only once before on the ATP Tour. It was at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico at the Mexico Open 2023. Giron won that contest 6-4, 5-7, 6-1. While Daniel will be eyeing revenge, Giron is in too good a form to squander his advantage. Even the popular betting website BetMGM predicts Marcos Giron to win the match. The odds of the American player Giron are -190, whereas for the Japanese no. 1 player Daniel is +145.

Advertisement

The match will be live online on Tennis TV. It will also stream live on Tennis Channel for the US audience, and on Sky Sports for the UK viewers. The temperature in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur in the meantime will remain 22 degrees Celsius during 4 pm, with 16 km/h wind speed and 73% humidity. No chances of rain are involved and therefore, it should be a great match.