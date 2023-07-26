Diego Schwartzman Hangs Out With Soccer Legends Messi and Beckham

Former top 10 player Diego Schwartzman was in attendance for the MLS game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United. During his time at the venue, the Argentine came across some prominent figures in the sporting world and the world of entertainment.

The 30-year-old met the one and only David Beckham and also posed with Marc Anthony at the DRV PNK stadium last evening. However, he was mainly there to watch his compatriot and FIFA World Cup winner, Lionel Messi in action for his new club.

Diego Schwartzman Has a Chat With Messi

Reflecting on the match, Messi delivered a master class performance, something that fans have witnessed over the years. During the match, he scored two goals and gave an assist to Robert Taylor. Soon after Messi was substituted.

As he went on the bench, Schwartzman got the opportunity to chat with his compatriot. From the looks of it, they were having a jovial talk and it was a great sight to see two athletes from different sports come together.

There were a number of A-listers who attended the match. DJ Khaled and P. Diddy were spotted sitting together and enjoying the greatest of all time display his skills.

When Will We See Diego in Action Next?

Coming to tennis, Diego has not had the best of seasons this year. He has been unable to make it into the business end of most tournaments this year. Even at the Grand Slams, he has barely made it tot the second week.

He was most recently seen in Los Angeles at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown. Sadly, he continued the run of poor results by losing in his group stage matches against Taylor Fritz and Wu Yibing, respectively.

As he is in America, he will be competing in the two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati. After registering a string of poor results, the Argentine would surely aim to end the season on a better note.