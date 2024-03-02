Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Live Streaming Details of San Diego Open 2024 Semi-Final

The San Diego Open 2024 has reached its semi-final stage and it will be Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk. Pegula, one of the richest female tennis players of all time, entered the Cymbiotika San Diego Open 2024 as the top-seeded player and has reached the semi-finals pretty much unscathed. Kostyuk is the 6th-seeded player in this tournament and she too hasn’t faced any big challenges so far.

It will be interesting to see if either player becomes a hurdle for her. The SportsRush predicts Jessica Pegula to win this match against Marta Kostyuk and advance to the final.

Jessica Pegula entered the tournament ranked No.5 in the world. Because she was the top-seeded player, she got a ‘bye’ into the second round where she dominated against German player Jule Niemeier. She won 6-0, 6-4. For her next match, it was Anna Blinkova, who knocked out Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open 2024 after a terrific tie-breaker. Pegula beat Blinkova quite easily in the end with scores 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. She only lost the second set.

Marta Kostyuk, the 2023 ATX Open winner, started this Tour against Ann Li of the USA. Kostyuk won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Kostyuk, who ranks 34 in the WTA rankings, continued her merry run against Taylah Preston of Australia. She won 6-4, 6-3, and will now face Pegula in the semi-final.

The Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk match will start at around 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, March 2 at Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego. It’s a WTA 500 event and both these players will try their best to leave a mark.

What does Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head look like?

The Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk clash has only happened twice before, with Pegula winning on both occasions. The first time was at the 2022 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, where Pegula won 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-2. The next time they met was at last year’s Australian Open, where Pegula completely thrashed Kostyuk with 6-0, 6-2 scores. Will she make a third win this time or will Kostyuk finally get her revenge?

The match will be streaming on the Tennis Channel in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. The temperature is slightly chilly at 17 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will be 19 km/h and humidity will be 68%. There is little to no chance of rainfall at 5% precipitation. The match should go perfectly.