San Diego Open 2024: 5 Best Tennis Shops in San Diego That Fuel Tennis Culture in California City

The San Diego Open 2024 main draw begun on Monday, February 26. This year’s edition of one of the premier WTA 500 tournaments will see stars like Jessica Pegula, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Marta Kostyuk, and Leylah Fernandez battle it out. On that note, here are the 5 best tennis shops in San Diego –

1. Just Tennis

Founded in 2002, Just Tennis boasts one of the most extensive selections of tennis wares in San Diego. They store rackets, balls, bags, shoes, and more from major brands like Wilson, Babolat, Tecnifibre, and Head. They also offer stringing and demo services.

Fans can also shop online from their website. They are open 11 am – 5 pm on weekdays, and 9 am – 2 pm on Saturdays while remaining closed on Sundays.

Address – 9925 Businesspark Ave STE C, San Diego, CA 92131

Contact – 858-547-9707

2. Ray’s Tennis Shop has a unique facility among the 5 best tennis shops in San Diego

Operating since 1969, the store specialises in tennis rackets, apparel, footwear, and accessories. However, they also cater to pickleball, padel, table tennis, and badminton needs. They have tennis items from almost every major brand in the game.

Ray’s Tennis Shop also has a practice wall behind their store for patrons to have a hit with their new racquets. Their entire catalogue is available for viewing and shopping on their website. They are open from 10:30 am – 6:00 pm on all days except Sundays when they shut the shop two hours earlier.

Ray’s Tennis Shop is just 6.9 miles away from Barnes Tennis Center, the venue of the San Diego Open 2024. That amounts to a 10-15 minutes drive by road.

Address – 1434 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Contact – 619-295-5362

3. Racket Stringing Workshop

Situated in the seaside La Jolla area, this shop has been serving tennis fans since 1975. While it may seem a bit small from the outside, it stocks a wide array of racquets, shoes, balls and other accessories. They have a very affordable demo program, charging $20 for two weeks wherein patrons can check out three racquets simultaneously for up to five days at a time.

Further details are on their website. RSW operates from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm on weekdays, closing an hour earlier on Saturday and remaining off on Sundays.

Address – 7548 Draper Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037

Contact – 858-454-2778

4. Racquet Depot

Boasting a wide range of tennis items, Racquet Depot also serves pickleball and padel customers. It has a huge selection of tennis racquets from various big brands, along with bags, balls, footwear, and other accessories. They also sell training and court equipment, also stocking sports watches.

Further details about offers and their vast catalogue are available on their website. Closed on Sundays, it runs from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, shutting an hour earlier on Fridays and Saturdays.

Address – 11629 Iberia Pl suite C, San Diego, CA 92128

Contact – 858-487-5453

5. Despite a small drive, Seaside Rackets is among the 5 best tennis shops in San Diego

Located in the opulent beach town of Encinitas, about 30 minutes from San Diego, the aptly named Seaside Rackets is a family-owned business running since 1986. Apart from tennis, they also cater to pickleball, padel, badminton, frescobol, and racquetball.

They store racquets and accessories from big brands like Asics, Babolat, Head, Wilson, and Yonex. The shop also offers professional stringing services. They are open 10:00 am – 6:00 pm from Tuesday to Thursday, closing an hour earlier on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. They wrap up at 3:00 pm on Sundays.

Address – 260 N El Camino Real D, Encinitas, CA 92024

Contact – 760-436-1404

