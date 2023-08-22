“Don’t Know if We’re Enjoying it”: Novak Djokovic Hopes One Thing Changes In Matches With Carlos Alcaraz

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) change sides for the last time during the men s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz produced one of the best Masters finals of all time when they faced each other for the Cincinnati Masters title. Djokovic beat Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4), in a game where both players saved match points and had championship points. After the game, the Serb was full of praise when talking about Alcaraz and credited his ability to fight for every point. However, Djokovic further mentioned that he does not enjoy some of the aspects of his budding rivalry with the Spaniard.

Advertisement

Djokovic and Alcaraz are tied at 2-2 in head-to-heads and all of their four matches have been tightly contested. The Cincinnati Masters final 2023, was the longest best of three Masters final ever, which lasted over 4 hours. Over eleven years after winning the longest Slam final ever, Djokovic has now won the longest Masters final ever.

Djokovic and Alcaraz going all the way

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz went all the way again as they competed for three sets, including two tiebreaks, at the Cincinnati Masters. The duo have made it a habit of competing till the very end and there have been no straight set victories when they have faced each other. Following up on their epic Wimbledon final, Djokovic and Alcaraz served up another classic as they wrote another chapter in their newly formed rivalry.

Advertisement

While the fans enjoy watching the two best players in the world compete for 3 set and 5 set matches, this could be very taxing on the players. Talking to the media after the game, Djokovic admitted that these long matches against Alcaraz are hard to enjoy as both players try to win every point and are constantly under pressure.

“All of the matches we played against each other went the distance. First match in Madrid last year, 7-6 in the third. 7-6 in the third today. Both Grand Slam matches, four five-setters. It just keeps getting better for the fans. For us, I don’t know if we are enjoying it so much. It’s definitely a challenge that we both need to embrace and accept because that’s what’s required from both of us in order to win big title”

Novak Djokovic had earlier mentioned that the final was ‘one of the most exciting, mentally tough, emotional and physically match’ that he has ever played in this career. With the stakes so high and the constant pressure and scrutiny, it is tough to see Djokovic and Alcaraz enjoying their match-ups anytime soon.

Nothing to separate Alcaraz and Djokovic

Djokovic and Alcaraz are tied 2-2 in head-to-heads but some of the stats behind those games are incredible. Apart from their French Open clash, the duo have won the same amount of points in the other three matches, both at 430 points.

To further point out the tightness of these games, the winner of their matches together have been decided by 1% more points won. In Madrid 2022, Alcaraz won 134 points (51%) to Djokovic’s 131 (49%) and in Cincinnati 2023, Djokovic won 133 points (51%) to Alcaraz’s 128 (49%). The duo were locked at 50% points when Alcaraz faced Djokovic at Wimbledon, where Alcaraz won 168 points and Djokovic won 166 points.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Big3Tennis/status/1693789387279000042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As this new rivalry gains momentum, the tennis fans all over the world would be intrigued to see how this develops. Djokovic has the vast experience on his side, while Alcaraz has his raw youthful exuberance with him. The tennis world would be hoping for the duo to face in the US Open final again and deliver another classic Grand Slam final.