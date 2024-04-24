Elena Rybakina Madrid Open Draw: Stuttgart Open 2024 Winner Favorite to Extend Form in Spain

Elena Rybakina is on a roll as she won her 3rd title in 2024 recently in Stuttgart. The Kazakhstani player will begin as the overwhelming favorite to win the Madrid Open 2024, which is up next. Rybakina is the 4th seed and placed in the bottom half of the draw.

Following a first-round bye, the 24-year-old will be projected to begin the WTA 1000 campaign with a clash against Lucia Bronzetti in the second round. Rybakina will then be expected to cruise past Marta Kostyuk in the third round in a rematch of the Stuttgart Open 2024 final. It will be some achievement for Rybakina to go past the third round because that has been her best performance so far in the Madrid Open.

Ekaterina Alexandrova could be the Kazakhstani’s 4th round opponent. In the quarterfinals, Elena Rybakina could face a tricky challenge in the form of Qinwen Zheng. But Rybakina would be confident to make it to the fifth semi-final of the season.

Aryna Sabalenka is the best player on paper from the fourth quarter of the draw. However, her recent form has been concerning. After escaping a defeat against Paula Badosa, the Belarusian was defeated by Marketa Vondrousova at the Stuttgart Open 2024. Hence, a similar case can be expected this time around as well, with Rybakina having to face the Czech player for a spot in the finals.

Yet another entertaining bout between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina is on the cards if both players advance to the finals from their respective draws. Rybakina would be extremely content with her draw being favorable. Additionally, she also spoke about having a lot of confidence.

But in the same interview, she decided to forget about her title victory over this weekend due to the difference in tournament conditions – the Stuttgart Open was an indoor clay tournament, whereas, the Madrid Open will be played outdoors at a high altitude.

“For sure this win gives a lot of confidence. But, at the same time it was indoor and here it’s a different conditions. So, I need to kind of forget about that week and try to prepare for this big tournament,” Elena said.

Elena Rybakina is expected to at least reach the finals in Spain. Having a 1-1 head-to-head record against Swiatek this year, Rybakina will fancy her chances to defeat the World No.1 considering her recent most 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win at Stuttgart.