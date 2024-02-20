Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships Match

The Middle East swing continues and the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships will witness a thrilling Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka second-round clash. The SportsRush predicts Elena Rybakina to win in three sets and advance.

The Kazakh star is coming off a runner-up finish at the 2024 Qatar Open, losing to Iga Swiatek in the final. Seeded fourth in Dubai, she got a bye into the second round, hence will be well-rested. Azarenka, meanwhile, fell to the same opponent in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open. She beat Arantxa Rus in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

This could be a tight contest, as Azarenka is in good touch and has loads of experience. However, Rybakina will have regained confidence after her performance in Doha. A confident and in-form Rybakina is one of the best players around. Expect the tie to possibly run close, but the World No.4 to emerge victorious.

What is the Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head?

Azarenka and Rybakina have met twice before, the latter winning both to lead 2-0. She was ranked lower than the Belarusian when she won their 2022 Indian Wells clash. She followed it up with a semi-final victory at the 2023 Australian Open.

What are the Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka odds?

Rybakina is the heavy favourite with odds of 1.33 compared to Azarenka’s 3.25 (as per BetMGM at the time of writing).

Where to watch Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka live?

The Dubai Tennis Championships second round match is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20, not before 3:00 pm local time (6:00 am ET). Live streaming will be available on WTA TV and fans in the USA can also watch on Tennis Channel.

How many titles has Elena Rybakina won?

Rybakina has won seven WTA singles titles in her career so far, including two WTA 1000 trophies. Her biggest honour, though, is lifting the 2022 Wimbledon title.

How much money has Victoria Azarenka made?

Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion and a former World No.1. Currently World No.27, she has earned $37,050,704 in career prize money so far, up to the 2024 Qatar Open.