Emma Navarro, Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul Make Style Statement at US Open 2024 With DB Timepieces Worth More Than $90,000

Gone are the times when tennis stars only represented legacy watch brands such as Rolex, Omega, and Tissot, among others. With numerous other high-end companies launching every year, they are managing to attract several ATP and WTA players to join the family of ambassadors. De Bethune is one such company that has emerged over the last year. They’ve even gotten strong representatives in Tommy Paul, Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula during the ongoing US Open 2024.

It seems as though De Bethune is strategically tapping into the North American market more aggressively by endorsing several players from the USA. Paul, Navarro, and Pegula have been seen styling the watches.

As seen through the first three rounds of the Grand Slam, Paul and Navarro were donning the DB28 xs Starry Seas as part of their New Balance and FILA outfits, respectively. The $90,000 watch features a silver-plated hours and minutes ring. Additionally, the watch also sports a unique “random guilloche dial” with starry skies and white gold stars.

Whereas, Pegula has chosen the DB28 xs Purple Rain to match her purple Adidas outfit. The slightly more expensive timepiece ($99,000) has a purple titanium plate with a similar style on the dial as the xs Starry Seas – starry skies and white gold stars.

Luxury watches worn by pro tennis players can cost up to $100,000. Here are some of the most expensive timepieces at the U.S. Open. #TheBreakTC | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/FTg0amrYFm — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 2, 2024

The Swiss brand has been receiving much more attention because of its three biggest ambassadors being successful at the US Open 2024.

Paul, Pegula and Navarro advanced to the second week of the US Open 2024

The US Open 2024 has witnessed several American players perform exceptionally well. Navarro has had a fairly difficult draw so far. The 23-year-old had to defeat the likes of Anna Blinkova, Marta Kostyuk, and defending champion Coco Gauff to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals.

Whereas, ‘JPeg’ Pegula has also made it to the same stage and dominated the women’s draw. The No.6 seed has set up a blockbuster match with the top seed and World No.1, Iga Swiatek. So DB would be hoping that Navarro and Pegula make a deeper run and potentially, play each other in the finals.

On the other hand, Paul was unfortunate in some ways to have had to face men’s World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 itself. The World No.14 had an impressive campaign until the match on Tuesday evening. The World No.14 was sent packing with a 6-7, 6-7, 1-6 defeat.

But for De Bethune, Paul has done his job well as his performances and interviews alike have attracted a lot of interest on social media. He still remains one of the biggest stars in American tennis at the moment, which bodes well for the watch company going ahead.