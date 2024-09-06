Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu’s Photo From ESPN Post Goes Viral, Fans Call Them ‘Great Together’

Jack Draper is arguably the breakout star of the US Open 2024. Following a straight-sets win against Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals, the Londoner achieved an impressive record last accomplished by Emma Raducanu. As an old photo of the two Brits getting clicked together resurfaced, fans could not contain themselves from expressing how great they look together.

Draper has had the most impressive performance during the ongoing US Open 2024. He’s advanced to the semi-final of the Grand Slam dominantly – without even dropping a single set through the first five matches. This is very similar to Emma Raducanu’s US Open 2021 campaign as she won every single set enroute to the title.

While this feat is commendable, tennis enthusiasts seemed to be more interested in shipping the two youngsters. Instead of reacting to the feat, social media users commented how they were looking together, sparking rumors of them being in a relationship.

However, even as fans may believe that they could be in a relationship or should be in it, they aren’t in one at the moment and are just good friends.

Interestingly, the word going around in the British media at the moment largely is that Draper could become the most marketable tennis player in the United Kingdom after his US Open 2024 performance. Draper is being compared to Raducanu as being a star in the making and could overtake her when it comes to stardom.

Draper already has the likes of Nike, Vodafone and Dunlop as his sponsors. His good looks also help, as the likes of Vogue seem to be vying for him for a photoshoot.

To top it all, Draper also has a tennis background since his father, Roger has chaired the LTA for many years. So he will always be in good hands. British tennis needs a superstar after Andy Murray’s retirement to keep the sport going.

One would only hope that Draper does not fall off the radar like Raducanu by keeping up with his on-court performances and perhaps, the 2021 US Open champion could also look upto him to have a career and popularity resurgence.