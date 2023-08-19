"Everyone Was Complaining...": Aryna Sabalenka Vents at Carlos Alcaraz's Scheduling by Cincinnati Open Organizers

Mar 29, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Aryna Sabalenka reacts after losing a point against Sorana Cirstea (ROU) (not pictured) in a women’s singles quarterfinal on day ten of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Scheduling issues created controversy at the Canada Open and have continued at the ongoing Cincinnati Open. WTA players, mainly, have borne the brunt, and Aryna Sabalenka recently expressed her frustration with the organization. She voiced her discontent over the scheduling of Carlos Alcaraz’s matches, which made her matches start and run late even when she had another match to play the next day.

The recently concluded Canada Open, held in Montreal for the WTA, was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Many WTA players spoke up against the scheduling as some matches went on until 3:00 a.m. due to weather delays. Unlike that event, the Cincinnati Open is held at the same venue for the WTA and the ATP players. This meant that the organizers had to accommodate both fields of players while keeping the weather in mind. However, they failed to ensure a smooth flow leading to scheduling complaints and issues like the Canada Open.

Aryna Sabalenka disappointed with Carlos Alcaraz scheduling

Sabalenka’s quarter-final clash against Ons Jabeur started at 7:00 p.m. local time on Friday (August 18), after Alcaraz‘s quarter-final, which started at 3:00 p.m., win over Max Purcell. The Belarusian defeated Jabeur and is scheduled to play her semi-final the next day at 1:30 p.m., which means she has to be back on court in only about 17-18 hours. Alcaraz’s semi-final versus Hubert Hurkacz is set for 3:00 p.m on Saturday as well.

Sabalenka addressed the schedule after her win over Jabeur, saying that Alcaraz’s matches could have been scheduled better. She admitted that the Spaniard draws big crowds, but she made her disappointment known over the allocation of the 3:00 p.m. fixture. The World N0.2 said that she would have preferred playing in that slot as it would have given her a bit more time to rest.

“The only thing I was worried is the schedule. Everyone was complaining about schedule in Montreal. Just the same thing happen here. I was really disappointed, like, why they would make this decision Alcaraz play at 3. I mean, I understand this is Alcaraz, everyone wants to see him play. I just played the match not before 7. Finish, what, 9? I have to play 1 again tomorrow. I was thinking at least 3 p.m. Just the only thing what makes me worried.”

The Cincinnati Open has been on the receiving end of many complaints and criticisms regarding its scheduling conflicts. Other than Sabalenka, names like Iga Swiatek, Sloane Stephens, and Victoria Azarenka have raised concerns about the poorly fixed match timings as well.

Scheduling issues have affected WTA players for the second consecutive tournament

Before the Cincinnati Open, the Canada Open in Montreal faced backlash for poor scheduling and weather management. While many players faced problems, no one caught the headlines like Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh player’s quarter-final clash went on until 3:00 a.m. due to rain interruptions.

Rybakina, who lost the semi-finals eventually, slammed the WTA leadership after her quarter-final.

“It’s the first time when the match went that long and we finished also so late. It’s the first time and hopefully the last time because I think it’s been a little bit unprofessional from them. “I cannot say really the tournament because I think that the most important is the WTA here, and the leadership is a little bit weak for now.”

The WTA will want to work with the tournament organizers to better schedule the matches so the top women players of the world do not face such issues which affect their tennis.