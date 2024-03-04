Fans Dub Rafael Nadal Forehand to Save Match Point at Netflix Slam 2024 As ‘Greatest Sport Has Ever Seen’: WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal put on a spectacular show for fans in Las Vegas and those watching from around the world at the Netflix Slam 2024. One particular moment in the match that left many stunned was Rafael Nadal’s iconic forehand pass. Despite losing the match, Nadal delivered one of the moments of the match, as the Spaniard rolled back the years with his forehand display.

Despite his aging body and injury issues, Nadal managed to outplay Alcaraz in many points throughout the match. The 22-time Grand Slam champion delivered his iconic running forehand to win a point against Alcaraz. Alcaraz is known to fight for every point and looked at his determined best throughout the match. However, the young Spaniard had no answers to the fierce forehand by Rafael Nadal as the 37-year-old looked back to his best.

The tennis community on social media were in awe of the longevity of Nadal’s forehand and hailed it as the ‘greatest forehand in tennis history’. The Spanish star has thrilled the crowd with his dazzling forehand throughout his career and produced the goods again in the Netflix Slam 2024. While many fans agreed with the statement of Nadal having the best forehand in the history of the game, others weren’t quiet sure.

Rafael Nadal made perfect use of the altitude of Las Vegas, which meant that the ball was bouncing and pacy and that helped him produce such a forehand against Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal saved a total of 5 match points and looked in great touch despite his loss in the Netflix Slam 2024.

Rafael Nadal set for Indian Wells and clay season after Netflix Slam 2024

Before the Netflix Slam 2024, Rafael Nadal said that he was not 100% happy with his level going into the game. However, after the match, the Spaniard said he was pleased with his level and was happy to continue. Nadal has already admitted that this could be his last season of professional tennis. Now, the 37-year-old will compete at the Indian Wells for the first time in two years.

Rafael Nadal has already declared that after Indian Wells, his next tournament will mostly be the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. This is a clear indication that Nadal is no longer targeting ATP 250 tournaments, but feels he is fit and competitive enough to play in the ATP 1000 Masters events and subsequently, Grand Slams such as the French Open.