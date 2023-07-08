Mirka Trumps Roger Federer With Jaw-Dropping $500000 Rolex, Worth 20 Times More Than Husband

Jul 4, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI), eight-time Wimbledon Champion is honored in the Royal Box on day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Also in attendance in the box were HRH The Princess of Wales (Kate), Robbie and Lynette Federer (Roger s parents) and Mirka Federer, his wife. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer is one of the most marketable tennis players of all-time, making him arguably the richest the sport has ever produced. It is believed that Federer belongs to an elite club of 7 global sportspersons to have breached the $1 billion mark in earnings from their prize money and brand endorsements combined. One of the brands he endorses till date is Rolex, the Swiss luxury watchmaker, which has been associated with Federer from the time he turned professional on the ATP Tour back in 2001.

Advertisement

The partnership is a match made in heaven since the superstar’s elegance on and off the tennis court perfectly resonates with what the brand stands for. Interestingly, Rolex is a brand loved by not just Federer but his wife, Mirka as well.

Roger Federer wears Rolex Skydweller worth $27,000 at Wimbledon 2023

Recently, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was invited by the organizers at SW19 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his first title win back in 2003. He was greeted with a standing ovation and thunderous applause across the iconic Centre Court, where he was shown a film paying tribute to the legacy he has left behind, shattering one record after another.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuX0oJPpsTi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Roger Federer was accompanied by his wife, Mirka Federer and was seated between her and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. While Federer’s attendance on Day 2 made it to headlines and social media discussions for various reasons, one major possession of the Swiss couple was hard to ignore.

The 8-time Wimbledon champion was wearing a stylish looking Rolex SkyDweller watch which has a blue dial. The price of this watch across the world is USD $27,000. One may have guessed it right that even then, this isn’t the most expensive watch in Roger Federer’s collection. It is widely believed that his most priced wrist wear is worth nearly $355,000, which is the Rolex Daytona Orange made out of 18 karat yellow gold with the hour markers in sapphire.

However, little did anyone notice that the watch Mirka Federer was wearing at the same event, is nearly 20 times more expensive than what Federer had worn. In other words, Mirka’s watch, which is a Rolex Day-Date filled with platinum, diamonds and emeralds, is worth approximately $500,000. This means that Federer’s most expensive watch is valued at 40% lesser than his wife’s, which tells a lot about their personalities and preferences.

Roger Federer net worth and Rolex endorsement deal

Mirka Federer is responsible for handling Roger Federer’s professional commitments as well as their 4 children, being his strongest support. Despite factors such as Covid-19 and reduced appearances on the ATP Tour, the tennis legend earned a whopping $91 million between 2021 and 2022 thanks to his brand endorsements. $18 million of those came from Rolex alone as he is set to earn $9 million a year till 2026.

Advertisement

It is believed that the Roger Federer net worth figure is anywhere between $550-600 million, which is the amount Federer will earn from his sponsorship deal with Uniqlo alone by 2028.