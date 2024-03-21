Father of Roger Federer British Lookalike Who Works For Kate Middleton, Makes Hilarious Admission About Son

Kate Middleton has recently made headlines for hiring a new secretary. The Princess of Wales is continuing her recovery after her abdominal surgery and has hired Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, as her private secretary. However, people all around the world are noticing uncanny similarities between Tom White and tennis icon Roger Federer.

Tom White has a similar facial structure as Federer and also looks very similar to the legendary tennis star. Now, White’s father has admitted that his son does look like Roger Federer. Garry White further added that all his friends and family comment on it too. Garry also revealed that Tom did play tennis in the past but not at the level of Roger Federer.

“He has a look of Roger Federer – all our friends comment on it, said Garry outside his home in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Quite a few people have commented that frequently. He has played tennis but not at the standard of Roger Federer. I wish he could play like him,” – Garry was quoted as saying to Daily Mail.

Currently, Tom is filling in as a private secretary for Kate Middleton. He accompanied the Princess of Wales at a public function towards the end of 2023 to give him an idea of what the role may entail. Tom had been an officer in the Royal Marines and had served in Afghanistan in 2009 before he started working for the Queen until her death in September 2022.

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer have a great bond

Roger Federer and Kate Middleton have collaborated on several projects together, most recently a film that highlighted the ball boys and ladies at Wimbledon in 2023. Middleton has been very active in and around Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales even handed out trophies to the winners during the finals. During the 2019 Wimbledon final, Middleton was seen enjoying the match. Also, after Novak Djokovic defeated Federer, the Princess of Wales hugged Federer and gave him a pat on the back.

During the 2023 Wimbledon. Federer was felicitated at the center court for his contribution to tennis. Later, the Swiss star was seated next to Kate Middleton for the whole Andy Murray match at the center court. The duo exchanged smiles and were seen talking to each other throughout the match.