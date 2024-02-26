Roger Federer British Doppelganger To Work For Kate Middleton, Tennis Fans Amazed With Resemblance

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Roger Federer are good friends, often catching up during the Wimbledon Championships. Interestingly, the British royal recently appointed a new personal secretary who bears a close resemblance to the Swiss star.

Middleton, who married Prince William, the current heir apparent, in 2011, hired Lieutenant Colonel Tom White as her new personal secretary. The Royal Marines veteran first made headlines for looking like Federer when he became the late Queen Elizabeth’s equerry (squire) in 2020. He held that position until the queen passed away in September 2022.

White, who served in Afghanistan in 2009, will take up the role of personal secretary for Middleton. The post was vacant for over a year. Fresh duties for the Roger Federer lookalike range from coordinating royal engagements to reporting on meetings. His job is to ensure Middleton’s day goes smoothly, much similar to the role he had with Queen Elizabeth.

Roger Federer and Kate Middleton are on close terms, even playing tennis together on the sidelines of the 2023 Wimbledon. They also filmed a video for the ball kids of the tournament. British royalty are frequent visitors to the Grand Slam in London, a title Federer won eight times, more than anyone else.

Middleton also revealed once that her mother had a crush on Federer (Mirror). Lieutenant Colonel Tom White’s striking resemblance to the 20-time Grand Slam champion amazed tennis fans when his photos surfaced. Now that he serves Federer’s good friend Middleton directly, fans will hope the Swiss star visits the Duchess of Cambridge soon and gets snapped with his doppelganger.