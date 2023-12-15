“For Sure Stef Tsitsipas Then Maybe Casper Ruud, Holger Rune”: Taylor Fritz Tries Hand at Winning Sweatshirt by Guessing the Best Forehands in 2023

Aug 4, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) celebrates after his match against Andy Murray (GBR) (not pictured) on day seven of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, ATP posted a tweet on social media, giving fans a golden chance to win a special sweatshirt. The fans had to guess a few of the top 10 forehands in 2023 to stand a chance to win. In the social media post, ATP named 6 out of 10 players but the remaining four players were to be guessed. American tennis star Taylor Fritz tried his hand at winning the prize.

According to the post, Novak Djokovic was ranked number 1 with 9.1 accuracy with his forehand. Carlos Alcaraz was second with 8.69. However, the fans had to guess the third player with the most accurate forehands in 2023. Taylor Fritz chose Stefanos Tsitsipas as the third player with an 8.67 accuracy. The list also included tennis stars like Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Taylor Fritz tried his hand at guessing the four remaining players to complete the top 10. After choosing Stefanos Tsitsipas for the third spot, the American then chose Casper Ruud and Holger Rune for the remaining two spots. However, he was unsure about the last player.

Taylor Fritz was correct with a couple of his guesses and could not guess the remaining players accurately. The American will not be winning the sweatshirt but the tennis community loved Fritz’s enthusiasm to try and guess the names of his colleagues.

Taylor Fritz and TennisTV engage in healthy social media exchange

Fritz could only guess two out of the remaining four as his guess of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud were spot on. The 26 year-old was struggling to guess the other two, when TennisTV decided to lend him a helping hand. The official account of TennisTV gave the American hints to help him with the remaining two answers.

TennisTV gave a clue to Fritz, telling him that he faced one of the two players in 2023 and the other in 2020. The American was then quick to identify Grigor Dimitrov as one of the players but decided to quit as he could not name the last one.

The top-ranked men’s player from his country continues to be very likeable and followed on social media, also due to his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle who is a social media influencer professionally. Fritz and Riddle are on vacation at the moment, where the tennis star admitted that his girlfriend’s tennis skills have improved as she wanted to record him firing fast serves at her rather hilariously.

