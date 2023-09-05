“Current Novak Djokovic Well Below That of 5-10 Years Ago”: Rafael Nadal’s Former Coach Rips Into Current Generation

September 13, 2010; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB), left, and Rafael Nadal (ESP), right, pose for a photo after the men’s singles final of the 2010 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent column for El País, the legendary tennis coach Toni Nadal stirred the pot with his bold analysis of the current generation of tennis players, comparing them to the older guard. Toni Nadal said that Novak Djokovic was a better player 5-10 years ago and that the Spaniard was disappointed with the lack of quality in the new generation of players. The former coach of Rafael Nadal, Toni Nadal, further compared the current players to Murray, Nadal, Del Porto, Ferrer and Wawrinka.

The new generation of players- Zverev, Ruud, Tsitsipas and Medvedev has struggled to match with the consistency of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The recent tournaments in 2023 have been two-horse race and that can be a concern for the future of tennis.

Toni Nadal’s perspective

Writing in his column for El País, Toni Nadal was seen discussing the difference between new players to the older players. Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, is known for having string opinions and is never afraid to share them. The Spaniard has enjoyed a successful coaching career guiding his nephew Rafael to multiple Grand Slam championships.

Toni Nadal said he was disappointed by the level of tennis offered by majority of players now and compared them to older guard. Nadal said that he believed Nadal, Ferrer, Wawrinka and Del Porto would win against current players. He further stated that Djokovic is not a better player than he was 5-10 years ago and only Alcaraz has shown the potential to match him.

“The top tennis players of a few years ago were *better* than those of today – noticeably better and much more competitive. The current Djokovic is well below that of five or ten years ago. Without a doubt, Nadal would surpass Medvedev, Murray would be better than Zverev, and Wawrinka better than Ruud. Del Potro would also beat Rublev and Ferrer the same with Rune. I am surprised by the general lack of consistency and regularity. With the exception of Djokovic and Alcaraz, the level offered by the majority is disappointing.”

Novak Djokovic’s recent feats are hard to overlook. His consistency and dominance in a highly competitive era suggest that he may be at the peak of his powers now. However, comparing players from different eras is fraught with subjectivity, as each period had its own challenges and strengths.

Fans react on social media

Toni Nadal’s column has sparked a passionate and contentious discussion among tennis enthusiasts. His statements have challenged conventional wisdom about the evolution of tennis and the supremacy of past players. Twitter has been ablaze with tennis fans expressing their thoughts and opinions on Toni Nadal’s comments with some agreeing while other’s disagreeing with his statement.

Toni Nadal’s point of view is undoubtedly worth considering. While it is tempting to romanticize the past and celebrate the achievements of previous generations, tennis, like other sports, is always evolving. Novak Djokovic’s recent achievements are difficult to overlook.

