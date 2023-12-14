“She Posted the 10 Seconds of Me Bombing Serves at Her”: Taylor Fritz Calls Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Out After Influencer Posts Funny Video

Mar 20, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men s final at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Fritz has been enjoying the off-season with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle. The famous couple have been together since 2020 and often post about each other on their social media accounts. Recently, Riddle posted a video in which she was seen playing tennis with Taylor Fritz. The American star was bombing in quick serves towards his girlfriend and she was trying her best to get out of the way.

Fritz admitted that his girlfriend has improved on her tennis skills and gave her an eight out of ten in that department. The video of Fritz hitting quick serves towards his girlfriend went viral on social media.

Later, the American took to social media to clear the air around the video. Fritz admitted that Riddle asked him to serve quickly towards her for the video. The American further added that he actually gave Riddle a tennis lesson and that she is improving with her tennis skills.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle are currently on a vacation. However, the American star is still training as he get ready for the new season ahead. Fritz, currently ranked number 10 in the world, would hope to take the next step and challenge for titles in 2024.

Taylor Fritz clarifies his stance about a ‘Premier Tennis Tour’

Taylor Fritz got into hot water after his comments about a different premium tour for top players. Although the American’s comments were taken out of context, Fritz jumped on X to explain his stance. The 26-year-old admitted that his comments were misleading and he felt a ‘PGA-like’ Tour will be beneficial for the fans. Also, Fritz added that having a top-120 Tour will result in more interesting matches for the fans.

Now, with this backlash from fans behind him, the American will look to start the 2024 season on a high. Fritz had a good 2023 season but failed to challenge for a Grand Slam title. However, as the top ranked American player in the world, Fritz would want to win some big titles in the coming years.