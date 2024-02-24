Mariano Navone vs Cameron Norrie Prediction and Live Streaming: Norrie Aims to Power His Way to Another Rio Open Final

In the second semi-final in the Rio Open 2024, it’s Mariano Navone vs Cameron Norrie. While Cameron Norrie, the 2023 edition champion will be looking to defend his title, Navone will be eyeing his first-ever ATP title victory. With this, The SportsRush predicts Cameron Norrie to win this match and place himself in the final.

The match won’t start before 4.20 PM ET and will take place on the outdoor clay courts of the Quadra Guga Kuerten Tennis Court. The weather in Rio will be 31 degrees Celsius temperature, 6 km/h wind speed, and 77% humidity with zero precipitation.

Cameron Norrie defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild in the quarterfinals in yet another thrilling 3-set encounter. He won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, and proved The SportsRush prediction correct. Norrie has looked in great touch throughout this tournament, winning his other two matches in straight sets. He defeated Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile in straight sets of 6-1 in the second round. Before that, he beat Hugo Dellien Velasco of Bolivia too in straight sets of 6-3, 6-2.

Mariano Navone, on the other hand, has beaten greater odds to come this far in the tournament. Navone beat the homegrown young talent, Joao Fonseca, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 sets in the quarter-final. Before that, he completely owned Yannick Hanfmann, who in turn had beaten all odds and won against Nicolas Jarry in the first round, in the second round with scores of 6-1, 6-2.

Navone beat Federico Coria in his first-round match by 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. He has fought his way to the semi-finals.

Where to watch Mariano Navone vs Cameron Norrie live?

The Mariano Navone vs Cameron Norrie second semi-final match can be streamed on the Tennis Channel for the US audience. In the UK, it will be streaming on Sky Sports.

What is the Mariano Navone vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head?

The head-to-head between Mariano Navone and Cameron Norrie is 0-0. They have never met against each other in any ATP Tour match before.

What is the Mariano Navone ranking?

The world ranking of Mariano Navone is 117th, which is also his highest to date. While Cameron Norrie ranks 20th in the ATP rankings.

Does Cameron Norrie have a tattoo?

Cameron Norrie has a tattoo on his left thigh of a desert with two cacti. This is in honor of his first two ATP titles. He won the Los Cabos Open and the BNP Paribas Open, both in 2021.