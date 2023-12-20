“For You It Doesn’t Matter”: When Rafael Nadal Lost His Focus After Lashing Out at Chair Umpire During His Last Competitive Match in 2023

Jan 18, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Rafael Nadal during his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald on day three of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal is set to return to the Australian Open after missing the majority of the 2023 season due to an injury. The Spaniard will hope for better results at the Australian Open this time, after getting knocked out in the second round in 2023. In a frustrating match for the Spaniard, Nadal was limping and had an argument with the chair umpire, before losing in straight sets.

Mackenzie McDonald knocked out Rafael Nadal from the Australian Open. This was the Americans fi’rst ever win against the Spaniard. This was also the earliest Nadal was knocked out of a Grand Slam since losing in the first round of the Australian Open in 2016.

During the match, Nadal got into an argument with the chair umpire in the first set during his changeover after falling behind 1-4. The Spaniard complained that the towels were too far away due to the court being too big. Nadal also said that it does not matter for the umpire but it matters to him.

“Every time, I am in rush, even serving normal. Without the towel, every time, I see the clock at 5… 4….. With you it is always the same. It’s okay. For you it doesn’t matter. But I cannot take the towel every time. It is out there.”

Rafael Nadal set to participate at the Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal has announced his comeback on the ATP Tour. The Spaniard is set to play the Brisbane International 2024 as he aims to get fit for the Australian Open. The 37-year-old will look to get some match fitness with the Australian Open set to return in couple of weeks time. Nadal last played competitively at the Australian Open 2023 before a knee injury ended his season.

Nadal took to social media to announce his comeback. The Spaniard posted a video which generated more than a million views in quick time. Tennis fans across the world are delighted to see their favorite star back on Tour.

“Hello everyone. After a year away from competition, it’s time to come back, it will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I’ll see you there.”

