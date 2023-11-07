“Nike Said We Were in the Alcaraz Era”: Novak Djokovic Fans Troll American Sports Giant for Ad Campaign

Aug 20, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) returns a shot against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) during the men s singles final of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has been at the top of men’s tennis in 2023. The Serbian superstar has won three Grand Slam titles, Cincinnati Masters and Paris Masters in what has been an outstanding season for the 36 year-old. However, things looked a bit different in July.

Fresh from winning the French Open, Novak Djokovic cruised to the final of the Wimbledon where he met his rival Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard won the final in thrilling five sets to win his first Grand Slam final against Djokovic. This win felt like a big moment in tennis as 20 year-old Alcaraz defeated the-then 23 time Grand Slam winner Djokovic.

After the Wimbledon final, Nike posted an advert on social media mentioning that the tennis world in entering ‘Alcaraz era’. The Nike official account posted an image with the caption,

“The Alcaraz Era is upon us. An age in which age doesn’t matter and impossible shots are served with a smile. Congrats Carlos Alcaraz, youngest world no.1, on major no.2. Your time has only just begun.”

This felt like a masterstroke at the time as Nike was able to connect emotionally with their targeted audience.

However, things have not gone according to the plan for the Spaniard. A tweet has been going viral on social media suggesting Djokovic’s dominance since the Wimbledon final. Since Nike’s ad campaign, Novak Djokovic is unbeaten in 18 games and has won three titles. The Serbian is set to end the year as the world number one as well.

With the tweet going viral, Djokovic fans on twitter had a field day trolling Nike for their advertising campaign.

While Novak Djokovic fans enjoyed the Nike’s blunder, others took Nike’s side on the matter. Some people felt Nike has done well to advertise the campaign and Alcaraz is indeed the future of tennis.

The Wimbledon final did feel as the moment when the ‘torch was passed’ from Djokovic to Alcaraz. However, the Serbian has returned back to his best form since then and continued to create new records. The 36 year-old won a record 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Along with that, he even defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Masters final. Alcaraz has been poor since the Wimbledon final and has failed to win any title. the Spaniard has even lost his number 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz still has to time to catch Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz is still only 20 years-old. The young Spaniard has been competing for titles since a young age and feeling the pressure of expectations. Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open 2022 and became the youngest year-end number 1 ever.

Now, with the pressure to win a tennis match every time he steps on the court, Alcaraz will need to handle pressure better. Still only 20, the Spaniard has time on his side to eventually catch Djokovic and compete for titles again.