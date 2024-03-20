Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe’s Stunning Girlfriends, Paige Lorenze and Ayan Broomfield Pose Together in Glamorous Photo-Op On Sidelines of Miami Open 2024

Paige Lorenze and Ayan Broomfield are the latest WAGs of tennis. The two of the most famous influencers are currently dating tennis stars Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe respectively. However, the friendship between Lorenze and Broomfield is winning hearts of the tennis fans. It is not often that two girlfriends of professional tennis players are so close to each other. However, Lorenze and Broomfield are making an exception.

Recently, the duo were spotted together at a glamorous photoshoot where they posed for the paparazzi as per Lorenze’s Instagram story. Both Lorenze and Broomfield looked happy to post with each other and smiled at the camera. The duo were happy to be spotted together for the event. While the girlfriends were seen enjoying their time together, their boyfriends were preparing for the Miami Open.

Paige Lorenze and Ayan Broomfield are both famous influencers. Apart from being an influencer, Lorenze is a model and an entrepreneur. The 26-year-old has her lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy which is doing very well. Meanwhile, Broomfield was a former athlete herself and was a NCAA champion but has since found a career in modelling. Both Paige Lorenze and Ayan Broomfield are expected to be frequenting the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to support Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe respectively.

Interestingly, it seems that Lorenze and Broomfield are collaborating for a business venture combining sports and fashion, as per Tennis365.

Miami Open 2024 draws for Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul have both been handed tough draws at the Miami Open 2024. The American duo would be hopeful of using the vocal home support to their advantage, however with a tough draw ahead, that looks a distant possibility. Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe are set to face off against each other in the third round at the Miami Open.

One of the two American hopefuls is set to be knocked out in third round when Paul and Tiafoe face each other. However, the draw does not get easier for either one of the them. In the fourth round, a match against Jannik Sinner is on the cards, with a potential quarter-final match against Andrey Rublev on the line.

If either Paul or Tiafoe make it to the semi-final, they could face Daniil Medvedev and after that, Indian Wells 2024 champion Carlos Alcaraz could be the man awaiting them in the finals.