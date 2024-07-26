mobile app bar

“Frat Boys”: Fans Hilariously React to Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul’s Bus Photo Ahead of Olympics Opening Ceremony

Advait Jajodia
Published

"Frat Boys": Fans Hilariously React to Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul's Bus Photo Ahead of Olympics Opening Ceremony

Image Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

With multiple ATP stars withdrawing from the 2024 Olympics, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul have added pressure on their shoulders to win the United States a medal in Paris. While they have been focused on getting the job done, they have been seen enjoying themselves in the Village.

Giving fans an insight into their life during the Summer Games, the tennis stars have been sharing multiple photos on social media since reaching France. One of their recent photo ahead of the opening ceremony has gone viral, which has caused hilarious fan reactions.

Fritz posted a photo with Paul in the bus at the Olympic Village on his Instagram Story. Apart from tagging his compatriot and adding the geotagged location, the former also captioned the same as – “Grinding”.

As soon as the selfie was posted on the story, supporters of the American stars took a screenshot and uploaded the same on X (formerly “Twitter”). Reacting to the same photo, social media users pointed out that the two were looking like college students.

Apart from people referring to the duo as “first year uni students”, they were apparently looking like “frat boys” according to some users.

Being the top two ranked American tennis players, Fritz and Paul can expect similar support throughout the course of the sporting event as well.

Fritz and Paul will be expected to make a deep run in the 2024 Olympics

Fritz and Paul have been in exceptional form on clay this season. As multiple top contenders such as Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, and Holger Rune opt out from participating in the Summer Games, the two Americans will fancy their chance to finish on the podium later next week.

The No.7 seed Fritz begins his singles campaign by facing Alexander Bublik in the opening round. Following potential wins over the Kazakh, Jack Draper, and Lorenzo Musetti, the Californian could meet 3rd seed Alexander Zverev in a rematch of the Wimbledon 2024 round of 16 contest for a spot in the last four stage at the Olympics.

While Paul is set to make his way to meet Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals after being projected to defeat Luciano Darderi, Jakub Mensik, and Alex de Minaur.

Together, Paul and Fritz are the 3rd seeds in the doubles event and kickstart their tournament by facing North American rivals Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic of Canada. Owing to a favorable draw, the pair has a great shot at a podium finish.

