“From a Founder Into the Role of a Real Change-Maker”: Roger Federer Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Roger Federer Foundation marked 20 years of helping underprivileged children in Africa attain a better education. The Swiss legend is one of the most philanthropic athletes on the planet. His organization marked two decades on December 24, 2023.

Federer took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank everyone who supported him and his foundation in their journey. He also posted a two-and-a-half-minute-long video showing his efforts and visits to their target countries and how the children there have benefitted. At the end of the compilation, a card signed by Federer shows his pledge to continue his efforts.

“I remain committed to empowering further millions of children.”

Federer’s mother hails from South Africa and he also holds citizenship of the Rainbow Nation. Started in 2003, the Roger Federer Foundation is his way of giving back to the the continent of Africa. They primarily focus on improving the quality of basic education in Southern African countries.

Nations like Malawi, Lesotho, and South Africa have been beneficiaries of the former World No.1’s initiatives. Not only does he serve as the president, but he also is involved on the ground. He has delivered speeches in many schools erected by his foundation. The Roger Federer Foundation also works in Switzerland.