From Aston Martin To Tesla, Novak Djokovic’s Stunning $3,500,000 Worth Car Collection

Novak Djokovic is certainly having the time of his life especially in 2023, winning the first 2 Grand Slams of the year and being on his way to win another at the Wimbledon Championships. However, Djokovic is a true blue family man, who does what it takes to spend time with them at home, although his schedule involves a lot of shuttling around.

While a lot is already known about the World No.2’s family life, he is often seen taking them around Monte Carlo, his current hometown. As per multiple media reports, Djokovic owns cars from various brands and here’s a look at his luxury collection.

How many cars does Novak Djokovic own? The Djokovic car collection explained

1. Peugeot e-208 and Peugeot RCZ

Novak Djokovic has been the brand ambassador for Peugeot since many years now and having won the Australian Open 2020 edition, he was gifted a Peugeot e-208 by the French automobile brand. It is worth nearly $45,500 at current market value. But this hatchback’s specialty lies in the fact that it needs a 50 Kwh battery to be powered for running up to 217 miles at a single charge, making it an eco-friendly vehicle with advanced technology and a sporty design.

His second car, Peugeot RCZ is a stylish sports car consisting of a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine having 270 HP. It is estimated to be worth $54,600.

2. Tesla Model X

This Tesla car is worth $91,000 alone and can run 371 miles on a single battery charge. It is an electric, luxury SUV which is luxurious with advanced technology and falcon-wing doors.

3. Bentley Continental Groupe

This is the most expensive car Djokovic is reportedly owning at present and it is worth an estimated $202,500 with 542 HP.

4. Mercedes Benz S-500 4 Matic

This is an extremely special car for Djokovic, since this is an upgraded version of the famous 1996 model from Mercedes Benz. As of 2022, it’s price is approximately worth $120,000 as it has a powerful V8 engine with 449 HP.

5. Aston Martin DB9

Novak Djokovic is not just a fast cars and an environmental lover, but it seems that he is a big fan of the James Bond series. Djokovic proudly possesses Aston Martin DB9, which is said to be worth $200,000 as it has 510 HP with a V12 engine.

6. A special yacht (too!)

Monte Carlo is a place surrounded by water, so Novak Djokovic opted to buy a yacht in 2017, reportedly now worth $2.7 million. It is called ‘Taylor Made,’ paying tribute to his training partner and coach, Marian Vajda. The yacht is a Sunseeker Predator 52, which is a top-level cruiser with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a range of amenities plus multiple outdoor entertaining areas for the family and friends.

Novak Djokovic net worth and prize money earnings in 2023

Overall, Novak Djokovic’s car or rather vehicles collection is nearly worth $3.5 million, which still is a miniscule number as compared to his reported net worth of $510 million as of June 2023 according to Forbes. He surely loves living a luxurious life, but has deservedly earned the right to do so.

When it comes to prize money earnings, overall no player in the history of the game has earned more than him, which is roughly $170 million. Novak Djokovic has earned a whopping $5,071,453 already in 2023.

Even if Djokovic manages to make the semi-final or end as the runner-up, his earnings are nearly all set to go past the $6 million mark by July 17.