Serena Williams or Maria Sharapova: Who Is Richer as of 2023?

Serena Williams made a name for herself courtesy of the Wimbledon Championships from 1998-2022, winning 7 women’s singles and doubles titles each respectively. Being one of the biggest names in the sport in her prime, she was virtually impossible to defeat, especially on grass. However, the one player who challenged Serena’s might out of nowhere is Russia’s Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova and Williams played in an epic 2004 women’s singles final, which the former won and that made her a household name globally. As a result, the media, pundits and the tennis community began hyping up the rivalry to an extent and they were proven right in the years to come as both did not share a cordial bond off the court. When it comes to earnings, Sharapova surprisingly comes the closest to Serena and here’s how.

Serena Williams net worth and career earnings

The American legend is arguably the trailblazer when it comes to women getting ‘beautifully’ paid for playing professional tennis. The Serena Williams net worth figure is in the region of $250-300 million as per multiple media reports. Among the top rich, self-made women globally, Serena was ranked an impressive 90th in 2022.

Post her retirement in the same year, Serena Williams has been focusing more on her enterprise, Serena Ventures which is into venture capitalism. She is still largely funded by her long-term sponsors such as Nike, Wilson, Subway, Audemars-Piguet, Gatorade, Beats and Berlei. By the time, she quit the game, Serena earned nearly $450 million, which also included $95 million from her prize money earnings in competitions.

Serena Williams also has two houses – One in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and the other is a luxury post-retirement home in Miami, Florida. Both the houses are worth a whopping $9.1 million combined, according to The Daily Express.

Maria Sharapova net worth impressive despite turbulent tennis career

Sharapova is one of the most glamorous players tennis has ever seen. Having won 5 Grand Slam titles in an era dominated by Serena Williams and Venus Williams, she carved a unique place of her own to become arguably the second most marketable women’s tennis player largely from the mid 2000s till the end of 2010s.

The Maria Sharapova net worth figure ain’t that bad considering that her prize money earnings from the game were $38 million. Approximately, Sharapova is worth anywhere between $200 and $240 million currently, which makes her not too far away from Serena, if calculations and media reports are taken into account. Having retired in 2020, Maria Sharapova still has a sponsors list of her own such as Nike, Porsche, Evian, Tag Heuer, Tiffanys, Land Rover and Motorola. Besides having her own apparel line with Nike, Sharapova has her own venture called ‘Sugarpova’, which has successfully been into confectionaries across the globe.

When it comes to Maria Sharapova’s house, she too lives near Los Angeles with the value reportedly worth $8.6 million.