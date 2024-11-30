“Goes Wild on Vegetable Smoothies”: Andy Murray’s Witty 2022 Introduction of Novak Djokovic Goes Viral

Jun 5, 2016;Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (L) and Andy Murray (R) pose with their trophies at the presentation on day 15 of the 2016 French Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic caused a massive stir in the sporting world by adding his long-time rival Andy Murray to his coaching team. Tennis fans will have to wait a couple of months to see this new player-coach duo in action. But in the meantime, several media outlets have been entertaining these enthusiasts with old clips from Djoko and Murray’s playing days.

One particular clip from the Laver Cup 2022 has received more traction than the others.

At the gala dinner, before the team-based event began, players were tasked with introducing their teammates to the audience. During this event, Murray showcased the wit that he is well-known for on the ATP Tour while introducing Djokovic.

“The player that I’m going to welcome up onto the stage, he loves to eat plants. He celebrates all of his Grand Slam victories by going wild on vegetable smoothies. He’s gluten free. It’s 21-time Grand Slam champion – Novak Djokovic,” Murray left everyone in splits.

Murray playfully poking fun at Djokovic’s plant-based diet was just one of the many ways he showed their close friendship.

Similarly, the Brit star put his humor to display in the form of a caption from photos with Djokovic at the 2024 Olympic Village.

Murray hilariously presented Djokovic with a proposal

The Olympics 2024 was Andy Murray’s final tournament before he retired from the Tour. During his time at the Paris Summer Games, the three-time Grand Slam winner met up with his archnemesis Novak Djokovic and shared photos on social media.

Murray also uploaded a few other photos from their 25-year-long rivalry, in a “thank you” post dedicated to the Belgrade native.

However, in classic Murray fashion, he ensured his followers got a good laugh.

In the third photo of the series, it appeared as though Djoko and Murray were about to kiss. Pinpointing this specific incident, the Scott national presented his rival with an interesting proposition.

Murray wrote, adding a kiss emoji, “Rivals, doubles partners, friends and lovers?”

As lucrative as the offer was, the 24-time Grand Slam winner sadly had to turn it down.

“Andy, I loved playing against you, playing doubles together and sharing some great memories as friends. I will ‘pass’ on being lover. I hope you understand. What an amazing career, legendary. Thank you for inspiring all of us players and many people all over the world,” Nole wrote.

Their heartfelt exchange marked the end of an era as rivals. But the banter between them has certainly not concluded. Fans can look forward to such antics continuing, now that they will share a fascinating player-coach relationship.