“Good Day for Tennis”: When Roger Federer Beat Novak Djokovic to Hand Rafael Nadal the Year-Ending No. 1 Rank

Aug 23, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Novak Djokovic (left) shakes hands with Roger Federer (SUI) after their match in the finals during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at the Linder Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The ATP Finals 2019 produced a classic encounter between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Djokovic went into the tournament knowing that if he wins the ATP finals, he will end the year as world number 1. However, the Swiss maestro had other plans as he defeated the Serbian in straight sets in the group match. Federer’s win against Djokovic meant that Rafael Nadal would end the year as world number 1.

After his win, Roger Federer said it was a ‘good day for tennis’ as he helped his Spanish friend end the year as world number 1. This was Federer’s first win against Djokovic in five games, as he ended a four games losing streak. This losing streak included a heartbreaking defeat against the Serbian at the Wimbledon finals in 2019.

Speaking to the media after the match, Federer said that he was very happy to finally beat Djokovic. The Swiss further added that he was pleased to have a say in determining the year end number 1 ranking for 2019 and happy to produce a good performance under pressure. The 20 time Grand Slam winner finished by saying that it was a good day for tennis.

“I’m sure he [Nadal] was watching… I knew there was a lot on the line for Novak today… It was a good day for tennis. I’m sure to some extent, not because I beat Novak but the race of World No. 1 was riding on the match. I was able to produce under pressure, and I was trying to remind myself to play with less pressure than what Novak had throughout the game, and it worked. I’m very happy.”

Roger Federer leaped in the air as he won the match point showing passion and happiness. The win clearly meant a lot to the Swiss maestro but his post match comments caused a stir among fans.

Fans compare Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on social media

After his clinical win against Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals 2019, Roger Federer was clearly delighted. This was the Swiss maestro’s first win in five against his Serbian rival and one of the important wins of his career. However, his post match comments about it being a ‘good day for tennis’ did not go well among the Djokovic fans.

Some of Serbian’s followers took to social media and compared Djokovic with Federer. While other’s stated that Djokovic would never make such a comment. A part of the tennis community felt Federer is being bias towards Rafael Nadal.

