“GOAT Debate Is Not About Most GS, Jannik Sinner Is Better Than Carlos Alcaraz….”: Tennis Fans Reveal Their Most Unpopular Opinions

The tennis season might be over but the tennis fans on social media are still reminiscing about 2023 which also included Jannik Sinner. Recently, an account on Twitter posted a tweet asking fans to post their most unpopular opinions in tennis. The tweet got a lot of traction as the tennis community flooded in with their thoughts.

One of the comments with most comments was ‘GOAT Debate Is Not About Most Grand Slams’. This opinion started a debate on Twitter with fans of ‘Big Three’ stating their opinion on the same. Novak Djokovic fans stated that Grand Slams was the main factor in deciding the GOAT when the Serbian was trailing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. However, now that Djokovic is leading the pack, Grand Slams are not considered important anymore.

Another comment that got engagement was Jannik Sinner being better than Carlos Alcaraz. Jannik Sinner has enjoyed a brilliant end to the 2023 season by helping Italy win the Davis Cup. The Italian ended the year with two victories over Novak Djokovic and a world number 4 spot in the rankings.

However, not many people are fan of his opinion. Alcaraz has already won a Grand Slam title twice and is two years younger to Sinner. Although the Spaniard has struggled at the back-end of the 2023 season, he will be hoping to come back stronger in the new year.

Tennis fans excited for the 2024 season as Jannik Sinner is on the surge

The 2023 tennis season was a fantastic viewing for fans. Although Novak Djokovic dominated in Grand Slams, the younger generation of players slowly showed their skills and started matching up with the Serbian. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were the stand out performers in the season with the always in-form Novak Djokovic. Other young players like Ben Shelton and Holger Rune impressed as well and the signs are looking bright for the upcoming season.

Rafael Nadal has announced his comeback for the 2024 season to add to the excitement amongst fans. Also, Nick Kyrgios is set to return to action soon as the Aussie star has recovered from his injury. All eyes will be on the veterans as they look to compete with the next generation of tennis stars again.