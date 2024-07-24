How Rafael Nadal Helped Andy Murray Prepare for the Olympics 2024

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is all set to retire from tennis at the Olympics in Paris. But before coming to the ‘City of Lights’, Murray was in Greece. And this was because of Rafael Nadal inviting him to come to his academy there.

Murray’s presence was huge for the Rafa Nadal Academy despite the support from their legendary owner. The academy’s page wrote on Instagram about this experience:

“It was amazing to host SIR @andymurray at the @rafanadaltenniscentre ! Hope you enjoyed your stay! Best of luck at the Olympics! VAMOS‼️”

Murray wants to bow out with a bang, looking to create history by becoming the first men’s singles tennis player to win 3 Olympic medals in the category. Despite having so much experience playing on clay, the Scot still needed to sharpen his skills and train on the surface before such an important event.

With Nadal’s world-class facilities and team there, Murray seemed to have a great time. It is the least Nadal could do for him, after missing out on his Wimbledon farewell recently. Their friendship goes way back and beyond all this.

Nadal and Murray’s friendship has lasted more than two decades

Their friendship dates back to the time when the two were teenagers, looking to make it big in the sport. They first met in Spain in an Under-16 European Championship tournament in Andorra. Nadal’s niceness impressed Murray, as the Spaniard was effusive in praise of the coaching available to him and in the country in general.

After being asked by Nadal to live and train in Spain, Murray then successfully convinced his parents back home at the age of 14 to relocate in order to boost his chances of success. The Brit is eternally grateful to the 22-time Grand Slam champion for that advice which changed his life.

The two even reunited in Brisbane in December 2023 to have a practice session together.

Nadal even thanked Murray on social media for the session and wrote:

“Thanks @andy_murray for a great practice today. All the best for the tournament.”

Murray too replied saying:

“Thanks for the opportunity to be back on the court with you. Good luck with the comeback.”

Interestingly, the Paris Olympics will be the last time both the players will play at the marquee even. Seeing Nadal’s current ranking of 161 and Murray being 121st in the world, it is likely that the duo could play each other in either men’s singles or doubles if Spain and Great Britain are matched up against each other.