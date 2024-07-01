Grigor Dimitrov Makes Fun of Paige Lorenze in Front of Tommy Paul After Queens Controversy: WATCH

US tennis star Tommy Paul is on Cloud 9 after winning the Queen’s Club Championships recently. The 27-year-old also went viral recently for his picture with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze, in which they were seen holding the trophy together. Now, Paul’s good friend Grigor Dimitrov has made good fun of the situation ahead of Wimbledon.

In a recent video doing the rounds on social media, Tommy Paul and Grigor Dimitrov were walking together ahead of their respective practice sessions and Dimitrov was saying something to Paul. As the camera panned towards them, Dimitrov then mimicked Paul’s girlfriend Lorenze’s antics from a week ago.

For the unversed, after Paul won the final match against Lorenzo Musetti and held the trophy, Paige Lorenze was there. She posed with Paul, and at one point grabbed him by the neck and pulled him toward her side. She was showing him how to pose with her and the trophy.

While some found the incident funny and adorable, others reacted differently to it. Nevertheless, it created a huge controversy. To shed some light on the matter, albeit in a lighthearted and funny way, Dimitrov mimicked Lorenze.

He tried to put his arm around and pull him towards himself, just like Lorenze did. Tommy Paul, though, remained a great sport throughout all this.

It would be interesting to see how Paige Lorenze reacts to this Grigor Dimitrov antic. While it is fascinating to see the bond between Paul and Dimitrov, here is how they stack up ahead of Wimbledon.

Paul has had more than a decent 2024 ATP Tour so far. Of course, winning the Queen’s Club Championships now puts him in a good headspace ahead of Wimbledon. But he also reached the semi-finals of the Italian Open, the Indian Wells Masters, the final of the Delray Beach Open and won the Dallas Open too. Thinking that Paul would win Wimbledon is a bit of a stretch, but he is surely in the best phase of his career right now. This could be his best chance to go the distance this time.

Whereas Grigor Dimitrov is a far more experienced player than Paul. Although he is only 6 years older than the American, Dimitrov has played plenty more finals of major tournaments. Dimitrov reached the finals of the Miami Open, semi-finals of the ATP Rotterdam, finals of the Open 13, and only won the Brisbane International this year.

While it’s not much different from that of Tommy Paul, Paul still looks in a better touch to win the tournament.