“Had a Full Head of Hair”: Former American Top 10 Player Cracks a Not-So-Subtle Joke on Rafael Nadal’s Post Thanking Andy Murray

Every move Rafael Nadal makes is being watched closely by tennis fans and players alike. One former World Top 10 American, Mardy Fish, has reacted to post made by the Spaniard thanking Andy Murray for a practice session. Unsurprisingly, the former US Open quarterfinalist delivered with his typical sense of humor, observing how both Nadal and Murray sported a “head full of hair” the last time Fish had played them.

Rafael Nadal is leaving no stone unturned in his comeback to his beloved sport, practicing with many big names and playing with players with different styles. Nadal, who must now get back to grinding on the court, had the perfect hitting partner to do just that in Andy Murray. After a ‘great’ session, Nadal took to X to thank the Briton which gave Fish the opportunity to crack a joke, perhaps one that Nadal and Murray would smirk at begrudgingly.

Fish took the shot saying the two players, Nadal and Murray, both had a full head of hair years ago when he had played them. Fish retired back in 2015 and had his best years in the late 2000s and early 2010s with his career-best ranking coming in 2011. Naturally, it has indeed been a long time since the American shared the court with two members of the Big 4. And indeed, they had much more hair to sport on their heads to accompany them in their younger days.

When did Mardy Fish last play Rafael Nadal & Andy Murray?

Mardy Fish was a threat in his hay days with a massive serve that could trouble anybody, even greats like Nadal and Murray. While the American managed to beat the 22-time Grand Slam winning Spaniard just once in his career, he holds an impressive record against Murray, winning 4 of their 9 encounters. Fish also played 9 times against Nadal, losing 8 of them.

Fish, who reached a peak ranking of World No. 7 in 2011, faced the Spaniard four times in the same year, losing thrice but notching his first and only victory then too. The last time the two faced off was in the Round Robin at the ATP Finals in 2011 with Rafa winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(3).

Fish last played Murray in 2015, the year the American retired from the sport. Facing off in the Round of 32 at the Cincinnati Masters, Murray took the win 6-4, 7-6(1). It was at Cincinnati that Fish last beat the Briton back in 2010.

It has been 12 years since Fish played Nadal in a competitive match and 8 years since Murray. It then comes as no surprise that Nadal and Murray, and indeed Fish, have lost a bit of hair on their heads since.