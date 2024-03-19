“Harold Mayot is Disgusting!” – Arthur Cazaux’s Opponent Slammed for Poor Sportsmanship After Frenchman Retires Due to Heat Stroke at Miami Open 2024

A scary incident took place at the Miami Open 2024 qualifiers as Arthur Cazaux fainted during his tie against French compatriot, Harold Mayot.

After dropping the first set 4-6, Arthur Cazaux redeemed himself by tying the match, winning the second set 7-5. During the fourth game of the final set, as Harold Mayot was preparing to serve, Cazaux fainted, took a terrifying fall, and was forced to retire.

Tennis enthusiasts around the world wished the 21-year-old Frenchman a speedy recovery on social media. At the same time, Mayot as well as the chair umpire received criticism for their unbothered attitude.

As seen in The Tennis Letter’s tweet below, the chair umpire came to check on the World No.74 after a significant amount of time had passed. Whereas, Mayot didn’t even seem to be concerned as he kept hovering around his side of the court.

Understandably, fans slammed the two for being unaffected and labeled their unconcern behavior with words like “disgusting”.

Fans are absolutely justified in being enraged and disappointed in Harlod Mayot’s behavior. Such a terrifying situation deserved Mayot to rush to his countrymen’s side and make sure to learn how the youngster was feeling.

With Arthur Cazaux retiring, Harold Mayot is set to face David Goffin

Playing in the warm temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius, Arthur Cazaux fainted, resulting in him to retire. Harold Mayot, who was touted as the underdog entering the tie, now moves a step closer to entering the main draw of the tournament.

Mayot is set to face former World No.10 David Goffin on Court No. 5 on Tuesday afternoon, not before 12:20 PM EST. The World No.141, who has had a 2-1 YTD, will once again be the underdog as Belgium’s David Goffin is expected to comfortably emerge victorious.